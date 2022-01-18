Timberwolves vs Knicks NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Tuesday night’s interconference battle, the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) are facing off against the New York Knicks (22-22) at Madison Square Garden. Will Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves obtain their first head-to-head win this season versus the Knicks?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks news

Leading into tonight’s rare matchup, the Timberwolves are 23-20 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Knicks are 21-23 against the spread. The tipoff time is 7:30 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live through Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports North, NBA TV, MSG, NBA League Pass and MSG+. According to Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played one another 61 times during the regular season all-time. New York is 34-27 versus Minnesota overall.

Not to mention, in the past three meetings, the Knicks are 2-1 against them. On Dec. 28, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, New York won 96-88 at Target Center. On another topic, after losing 97-87 versus the Hornets on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Knicks’ record fell to 23-13 all-time on this holiday. This win was most upsetting to bettors, considering New York entered that Monday afternoon matchup as a one-point favorite. Although, for die-hard Knicks fans, this loss was not a shocker.

Much to our collective dismay, the Knicks drop to 23-13 all-time on #MLKDay https://t.co/LsBh2gggwW — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 17, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 214

Point spread: Timberwolves -3 (-108)

Best moneyline: Timberwolves -148, Knicks +128

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks injury report

Timberwolves: PG Jordan McLaughlin (out) | SG Jaylen Nowell (probable)

Knicks: PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | PG Kemba Walker (questionable) | PF Solomon Hill (out for the season) | C Nerlens Noel (questionable) | SG Cam Reddish (out indefinitely)

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at New York: PROBABLE

Nowell – Left Ankle Sprain OUT

Bolmaro – G League, On Assignment

McLaughlin – Health and Safety Protocols — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) January 17, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks preview

Anyways, on Sunday, in the Timberwolves’ 119-99 home win over the Warriors, center Karl-Anthony Towns added one more double-double to his career total, accumulating 26 points, 11 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 30 minutes of action. Jaylen Nowell closed out his performance with 17 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 25 minutes spent on the court. During crunch time, Minnesota outscored Golden State 28 to 18 in the fourth quarter.

While both Western Conference teams finished with 47 rebounds, the Timberwolves outscored them 54 to 32 in the free throw lane. Minnesota also shot 45-for-91 (49.5%) from the field and 16-for-43 (37.2%) from behind the arc. Now, the team is 12-10 at home, 9-12 away and 13-8 ATS on the road this season. This win ended their two-game skid.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 60.7% chance of winning.

On the other side, in the Knicks’ 97-87 home loss versus the Hornets on Monday, forwards RJ Barrett and Julius Randle ended their performances with double-doubles. Barrett put up 18 points, 12 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Likewise, Randle had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 minutes on the court. Despite New York outscoring Charlotte 20 to 11 in the fourth quarter, the team allowed 62 first-half points.

The Knicks failed to take advantage of their 53 rebounds. They shot 32-for-80 (40%) from the floor and 12-for-34 (35.3%) from three-point range. Counting this defeat, New York has now dropped to 11-12 at home, 11-10 away and 10-13 ATS at home this season. Their three-game winning streak was snapped as well.

Projected starting lineup

Timberwolves: PG Patrick Beverley | SG D’Angelo Russell | SF Anthony Edwards | PF Jarred Vanderbilt | C Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks: PG Evan Fournier | SG Alec Burks | SF RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Mitchell Robinson

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s interconference contest is set at 214. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 54% of gamblers are hoping the Timberwolves will cover the spread at Madison Square Garden. Regarding the total consensus, 62% of bettors are predicting the total will go over 214. Thus far, Minnesota is 9-12 as a favorite, 9-16 as an underdog and 13-8 ATS away, while New York is 16-10 as a favorite, 6-12 as an underdog and 10-13 ATS at home.

For important betting trends, the Timberwolves are 12-5 ATS in their past 17 performances. Plus, the total has gone over in four of their last five games played. Next, Minnesota is 5-2 straight up in the team’s previous seven contests, and the total has gone over in nine of the Timberwolves’ past 11 games on the road this season. Finally, the team is 1-5 SU in their previous seven matchups versus Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Knicks, they are 5-2 ATS in their last seven performances. And, the total has gone under in four of their previous five games. Next, New York is 4-1 ATS in its past five meetings versus Minnesota at Madison Square Garden. Also, the total has gone under in five of their last six games played at home. Therefore, think about picking the Timberwolves to win and cover the spread. If you need help understanding the basics of NBA betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks betting pick

Pick the Timberwolves to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 214. Minnesota is a three-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

