Knicks not interested in trading for center Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks are not entertaining any potential trade deals involving Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, per reports. The 6-foot-11 big man was Minnesota’s first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Towns, 27, was drafted by the Timberwolves following his freshman 2014-15 season with the University of Kentucky.

“According to league sources who have talked business with them, the Wolves have set a sky-high price on Towns, too. And according to another league source, in spite of what the constant speculation may tell you, the Knicks have not expressed any interest in trading for Towns,” wrote Fred Katz of The Athletic.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the New York Knicks hold 15th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers better odds.

The Knicks are NOT interested in trading for Karl-Anthony Towns, per @FredKatz “But it’s not like the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to tear their team down. According to league sources who have talked business with them, the Wolves have set a sky-high price on Towns, too.… pic.twitter.com/3OwsN9SBH9 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 20, 2023

Has Karl-Anthony Towns regressed? The two-time All-NBA member made 74 starts with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2021-22 season. The three-time All-Star averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.1 blocks per game. Towns also shot 52.9% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

In Minnesota’s 149-139 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 14, 2022, Towns recorded a franchise record and career-high 60 points. He scored 32 points in the third quarter alone. The center finished 19-of-31 (61.3%) shooting from the floor and 7-for-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range. New York Knicks have not expressed any desire to trade for Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns; Wolves’ asking price for the three-time All-Star is high In the 2021-22 season, Towns finished eighth in field goals (642), 10th in total rebounds (727), ninth in true shooting percentage (64%), and 10th in player efficiency rating (24.1). During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, in the Timberwolves’ 119-118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4, the center scored a playoff career-high 33 points. Towns made only 29 appearances in the 2022-23 season due to a non-contact right calf injury he sustained during the third quarter of Minnesota’s 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 28. A day later, the Timberwolves announced that Towns had suffered a Grade 2 calf strain. 🐺 KAT 🐺 ⭐️ 3x All-Star

🏅 2x All-NBA

🏆 2015-16 Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns averaged a career-high in assists for the @Timberwolves last season! He is the #4 power forward according to the early 2023-24 Rankings: https://t.co/Deg1BcTTpK pic.twitter.com/M73OOhVVGF — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) July 18, 2023

He was expected to miss 4-6 weeks. However, in January 2023, he revealed that his injury was actually a Grade 3 strain, which requires at least two months to heal. When healthy, Towns averaged 20.8 points, a career-low 8.1 rebounds, a career-high 4.8 assists, and 33 minutes per game.