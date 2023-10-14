Knicks monitoring Karl-Anthony Town’s situation with T-Wolves

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau coached three-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016 through 2019, and NBA insiders are reporting that the two-time NBA Coach of the Year would be up to working with Towns again.

“Watching the progress he’s made throughout his career, he’s as gifted as they come,” Thibodeau said. “When you look at an offensive player, particularly a big, the skill set that he has, I think we all saw, to win the 3-point contest and stuff like that, there’s nothing he can’t do offensively.

“He has continued to get better, I think. He had some injuries to deal with. I watched him play in FIBA [the 2023 World Cup, for the Dominican Republic], he played really well there. He’s really, really gifted.”

Tom Thibodeau would welcome coaching Karl-Anthony Towns again, per NBA Insider .@SbondyNBA. He notes that the Knicks are currently monitoring Towns and KAT is the most feasible in-season trade. Bondy reported the following:

Karl-Anthony Towns, 27, has spent his entire eight-year NBA career in a Timberwolves uniform. However, the two-time All-NBA member has been mentioned in a few recent trade rumors. Since Thibodeau will likely remain the Knicks coach, it makes sense for New York to trade for Towns.

In the 2022-23 season, Towns made only 29 appearances because of a severe calf strain.

The eight-year veteran suffered a noncontact leg injury during the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 28, 2022. His status was listed as day-to-day. After the loss, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch revealed it was a right calf strain.

New York Knicks are tracking Karl-Anthony Town’s status with Minnesota Timberwolves, could trade for the three-time All-Star if he becomes available

It was initially reported the injury was a Grade 2 strain, which requires 4-6 weeks to recover. But Towns later revealed in January 2023 that he had suffered a Grade 3 strain. This injury takes at least two months to heal.

In 29 starts last season, Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 33 minutes while recording career lows of 49.5% shooting from the floor and a player efficiency rating of 18.8.

If the 6-foot-11 center hits the trade market, the Knicks are expected to pursue him. More importantly, Minnesota brass seems willing to do whatever it takes to avoid another questionable trade.

Last July, the Utah Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro, Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, and five first-round draft picks (2023, 2025-27, 2029).

Gobert and Towns never connected on the court.

Of course, the Wolves went on to finish 42-40 and eighth in the Western Conference standings in the 2022-23 season. During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets bounced them in five games.

In July, Towns declared that his NBA career will be memorable to fans.

“I feel like when my time’s up, and I retire and I put the shoes up … I feel like there’s people that’s gonna say that I changed the game,” Towns said on Pat Beverley’s podcast.

“And I’m gonna be very appreciative of that. When this is all over, there’s gonna be kids coming up saying that they’re gonna be able to play a different way because I played in the NBA and did it a different way.”

Tonight, the Timberwolves play the Knicks in a preseason matchup at Madison Square Garden. This interconference exhibition contest airs live at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

