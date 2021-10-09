Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics preview, predictions and picks

15 first-half points for VanVleet, 13 for OG, but the Raptors’ defence wasn’t anywhere close to as sharp as it was on Monday (and neither was the bench). They’ve also committed 9 turnovers leading to 18 Sixers points (yeah, it’s definitely preseason). 71-55 Philly lead.

— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 8, 2021

Injury Report

The Raptors will still be missing the service of star forward Pascal Siakam, who is nursing a nagging shoulder injury. Chris Boucher, Khem Birch, and Yuta Watanabe are attending some injuries and listed questionable in the game vs. the Celtics. On the other side, the Celtics put Juwan Morgan under the questionable column for an undisclosed reason.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics betting lines

Over/Under: 218.0

Point Spread: -3.5 Celtics (-110)

Best Moneyline: Raptors +145, Celtics -165

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics preview

The Toronto Raptors are finally back home after grinding out the entirety of the 2020-21 season away from Scotiabank Arena. Last year, they played all their home games at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, making it technically a home away from home.

After finishing last in the Atlantic Division with a 27-45 record, the Raptors found themselves in the middle of transition after losing Kawhi Leonard in 2019 free agency and Kyle Lowry last summer. Now that the top performers of their 2019 championship run are gone, Toronto will be relying on mainstays like Fred Van Vleet and Pascal Siakam to carry much of the scoring load.

Speaking of transition, the Celtics are still adjusting to a setup without Brad Stevens, who relinquished his coaching duties for the highest position in the team’s front office. After missing the service of Jaylen Brown, the All-Star forward will be returning to provide firepower alongside budding superstar Jayson Tatum. Together, the two versatile wingmen form a 1-2 combination for the Celtics, along with an ensemble of gritty veterans and bouncy youngsters.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Raptors and Celtics met three times last season, and unsurprisingly, Boston dominated the regular-season series by an average lead margin of 11.3 points. Boston just had too much talent on their roster, while Toronto struggled to score the ball at times, with Siakam turning into a shell of his former self a year after making it in his first All-Star game as a starter. If this were the regular season, one would not spend longer than two seconds to pick the Celtics to win. However, the preseason fixture presents an entirely different situation for both teams. They are still in the process of building chemistry and experimenting with plays. The stars are playing that much compared to the minutes they usually logged in high-stakes basketball. Given that the Raptors are a team hungry for recognition, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they won this one.

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics betting pick

Pick the Raptors to win on the road; the combined points will go over the o/u total of 218 points. Raptors are 3.5 points underdog on BetOnline.com.