Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard on four-game skid: ‘We’re in a ditch right now’

Damian Lillard is fed up with losing, and the six-time All-Star made it clear after the Portland Trail Blazers’ 109-106 disappointing loss against the 13th-ranked Orlando Magic.

“I think right now we just struggle in being consistent,” said Lillard. “We’re in a ditch right now as far as that and it’s where you got to be mentally tough. You gotta be able to not like these moments, but you gotta be able to deal with them and just keep pushing forward.”

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Trail Blazers have the 16th-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

Orlando held the Trail Blazers to a season-low 20 points in the opening quarter. Although Portland outscored the Magic 30-17 in the second, the potential playoff contender also allowed 32 points in the third.

“We’re just in a little funk, man. I don’t know what it is. I can’t really pinpoint it,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups added. Now, Portland’s losing streak has been extended to four games.

Lillard scored a layup with 1:32 remaining in the fourth quarter, cutting his team’s deficit to four points. Then, Gary Harris fouled Lillard on a 3-point attempt. The 11-year veteran went on to make all three free throws, improving the score to 107-106 with 25.1 seconds left.

However, Portland’s outing was insufficient. Lillard ended his performance with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 39 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-25 (48%) shooting from the floor and knocked down two 3-pointers.

About halfway through the 2022-23 season, the Trail Blazers are 19-21 and rank 11th in the Western Conference standings. Portland ranks 22nd in scoring, averaging 112.1 points per game. The team’s offensive efficiency rating (1.103) ranks 14th overall.

Moreover, the struggling contender sits 12th on the list in points allowed, with surrendering 112 points per contest. Defensively, the Trail Blazers could be worse. As stated during the offseason, Portland needs another superstar to help Lillard. The six-time All-NBA member cannot carry this team forever.