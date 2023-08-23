The Portland Trail Blazers are not interested in trading superstar Damian Lillard to the Minnesota Timberwolves for center Karl-Anthony Towns, per sources. Likewise, the seven-time All-Star has no desire to play in the North Star State. However, Minnesota is still among the teams actively pursuing Lillard.

Of course, the Miami Heat remain the betting favorite to acquire the 11-year veteran. In July, the Heat proposed a trade package that included Tyler Herro and multiple draft picks for Lillard.

Though, Portland brass declined the overture. Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin is still demanding four first-round draft picks and at least one quality player in return.

Bill Simmons thinks Damian Lillard should consider forming a Big 3 with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert in Minnesota “You wonder if Dame is watching [Minnesota] going ‘You know what? Me for Towns. Just switch us. We have Gobert. We have Edwards. It’s kinda nice. Me and Ant… pic.twitter.com/LAy1kBHq8I — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 21, 2023



“Meanwhile, as of early this week, Portland was still showing no interest in doing a deal with Heat, who visit Blazers in late Feb. in what is reportedly Portland’s only national TV game. To me, Lillard has much of leverage based on how messy he’s willing to make this (unknown),” Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson posted a few weeks ago on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In July 2019, Lillard signed a four-year, $176 million extension with the Portland Trail Blazers. Last offseason, the guard inked a two-year, $121.77 million extension with the club. His 2024-25 player option worth $48.79 million was exercised as part of his new contract. Dame has over $215 million remaining on his deal.

Trail Blazers are not interested in trading Damian Lillard to the Minnesota Timberwolves for center Karl-Anthony Towns; injuries impacted Towns last season

Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns made 74 appearances with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2021-22 season. The two-time All-NBA member averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal, and 1.1 blocks per game. He also shot 52.9% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc.

In Minnesota’s 149-139 win against the San Antonio Spurs on March 14, 2022, Towns finished with a franchise record and career-high 60 points. He scored 32 points in the third quarter alone. The center also shot 19-of-31 (61.3%) from the floor and 7-of-11 (63.6%) from 3-point range.

Last season, Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 33 minutes in only 29 appearances. The eight-year veteran suffered a noncontact leg injury during the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 142-127 loss to the Washington Wizards on Nov. 28, 2022. His status was listed as day-to-day.

Karl-Anthony Towns ➡️ Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard ➡️ #Timberwolves @DWolfsonKSTP has the scoop on if this trade is feasible or just reckless speculation 👀 pic.twitter.com/2qoINvrhKy — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) August 23, 2023



Towns was spotted grabbing his right leg as he went down near midcourt. After the loss, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch revealed it was a right calf strain.

Sources reported the injury as a Grade 2 strain, which takes 4-6 weeks to recover. But Towns later revealed in January 2023 that he had suffered a Grade 3 strain. This injury requires at least two months to heal.

During an interview with CBS Sports in September 2022, Towns made somewhat of a bold claim. “I think I’m one of the best offensive players and talents the NBA has ever seen. So, putting us [Rudy Gobert] together gives us really a whole spectrum of talent to use,” he said.

“I’ve sacrificed at every level. I’ve sacrificed narratives of me. And I’ve sacrificed possibly being the No. 1 pick in college when I fully accepted the platoon system. You know, no one else does that. I sacrificed everything.

“I’ve sacrificed my life, and I’ve sacrificed time with my mother. I’ve sacrificed public opinion of me. All for the betterment of my team, my teammates, their lives what they’re trying to accomplish.”

Another team will likely trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

