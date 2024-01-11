Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Jan. 11)

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-11, 24-11-1 ATS) host the Portland Trail Blazers (10-26, 16-20 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Trail Blazers vs. Thunder matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Thunder as 12.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Portland Trail Blazers @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, January 11, 2023

Thursday, January 11, 2023 🕙 What time is Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Game: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Trail Blazers +12.5 (-110) | Thunder -12.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Odds

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers are 1-4 against the rest of the Northwest Division. Portland is 5-15 against opponents over .500 this season. Shaedon Sharpe is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Trail Blazers.

The Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Blazers 134-91 in their last matchup on Nov. 20. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 28 points, and Jerami Grant scored a team-high 14 points with the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander is shooting 55.2% and averaging 31.4 points for the Thunder.

Note that OKC is 7-3 in its past 10 contests.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder hold an 89.3% chance of defeating Portland. OKC is 14-5 at home this season, whereas the Blazers are 5-15 away. Needless to say, OKC should win this one and cover the spread.

Chet Holmgren is the current odds-on favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year.

Trail Blazers vs. Thunder Injuries

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

PF Robert Williams III (knee; out for the season) | C Deandre Ayton (knee; doubtful) | C Moses Brown (wrist; out indefinitely) | PF Jabari Walker (knee; questionable)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PF Davis Bertans (illness; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games.

Portland is 0-9 in their past nine meetings with Oklahoma City.

Next, the Blazers are 1-8 in their previous nine road games.

On the other side, the Thunder are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 contests.

Oklahoma City is 9-1 in its past 10 home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone over in the Thunder’s previous five contests.

Projected Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

PG Scoot Henderson | SG Anfernee Simons | PF Toumani Camara | SF Jerami Grant | C Duop Reath

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG Josh Giddey | PF Luguentz Dort | SF Jalen Williams | C Chet Holmgren

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 36 games, the Blazers are 1-3 as favorites, 9-23 as underdogs, 10-10 ATS away, and 10-10 over/under away. As for the Thunder, they’re 17-5 as favorites, 8-6 as underdogs, 14-5 ATS at home, and 12-6-1 over/under at home. OKC has won the last nine matchups with Portland.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Thunder to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go over 235.5. For one more interesting betting trend, the Blazers are 4-16 in their past 20 games against Western Conference opponents.

Pick the Thunder to win! Gilgeous-Alexander is having arguably the best season of his NBA career. He could become the first NBA player to average at least 30 points and 2.4 steals in a season since Allen Iverson. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.