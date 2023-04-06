Both the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans fought hard last night for their wins. The Knicks have locked up the fifth seed in the East while the Pelicans are still fighting for playoff position with the regular season ending on Sunday. Last night, the Knicks and Pelicans both recorded NBA records that had never been done before. Each team had a trio of players who each recorded at least 30 points and had five three-pointers made.

It’s crazy to think that no other trio in the 75+ years of the NBA had done that before until last night. Then the Knicks and Pelicans both have trios who put up that stat line. New York was down their two best players last night, but their depth proved to be more than enough for a win. The Pelicans fought hard for a win and sit at eighth with two regular season games left.

NBA betting sites have the Knicks at (+8000) and the Pelicans at (+15000) to win the Final this season.

Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes became the 3rd trio in Knicks history to each have 30 points in the same game as the Knicks defeated the Pacers 138-129. They are also the first trio in NBA history to each have 30 points and 5 3-pointers in the same game. pic.twitter.com/ED5CloQusy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 6, 2023

New York was on the road last night to face the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks had already locked up the fifth seed coming into that game and that’s why both Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and RJ Barrett did not play. That allowed some of their younger players to shine last night and they made NBA history before it would be matched later on in the evening.

Immanuel Quickley (39 points and 7 threes), Quentin Grimes (36 points and 5 threes), and Obi Toppin (32 points and 5 threes) were the first trio in NBA history to all have 30+ points and at least five threes made. Their efforts helped the short-haded Knicks get a 138-129 win on the road vs the Pacers. However, the Pelicans would decide they wanted to join the party on making some history last night as well.

Herb Jones, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each scored 30 points and made 5 3-pointers in the Pelicans 138-131 OT win over the Grizzlies. They're the second trio to accomplish the feat on Wednesday. It hadn't been achieved in NBA history prior to Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/09gdgnVVK3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 6, 2023

The New Orleans Pelicans hosted the Memphis Grizzlies last night and fought for a much-needed 138-131 victory to keep them in playoff contention. Taking over for the Pelicans last night was Herbert Jones (35 points and 5 threes), CJ McCollum (31 points and 6 threes), and Trey Murphy III (30 points and 7 threes). They joined the Knicks’ trio last night only the second trio in NBA history to each have 30+ points and at least five made threes.