Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight (Apr. 5) vs the Indiana Pacers?

Yesterday, the New York Knicks locked up the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and have a first-round matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. New York only has three games left in the regular season and will be playing it safe with injuries. Julius Randle is still recovering from an ankle injury and he’s not the only player out tonight. Jalen Brunson is also out tonight due to right-hand injury management. 

The Knicks do not want to mess with their chances of having postseason success and they are likely playing it cautiously with Brunson. Hopefully, Julius Randle will be ready for the start of the playoffs, but the Knicks can’t be without both of their stars if they want to escape the first round.

Both Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are out tonight vs the Indiana Pacers

Two of New York’s final three regular-season games are against the Indiana Pacers. They will be on the road to face the Pacers tonight and then will host Indiana on Sunday for the final day of the regular season. New York can afford to lose a game or two in their next three as the fifth seed is already locked up.

The Knicks need a healthy squad heading into the playoffs and that’s why Jalen Brunson is not playing tonight. If this were the first game of the playoffs, Brunson would definitely be playing. However, the Knicks have their playoff seeding locked up and want to be ready for the first round.

A first-round matchup is in store between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. They beat the Cavs three times in the four games they played this season and will look to carry that into the playoffs. RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable to play tonight as well. Expect to see players like Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes get extended playing time tonight.

