New Orelans’ Trey Murphy III set a new career-high with 41 points and nine three-pointers made, fourth player this season to have 40 points in 30 minutes or less

The New Orleans Pelicans routed the Trail Blazers at home last night, 127-110 for their 33rd win of the season. Four teams currently have a 33-35 record and the Pelicans are in a four-way tie for ninth in the West. It was a tough game for them in the second of a back-to-back, but one player shined brightest yesterday. Second-year pro Trey Murphy III had a career-high 41 points and nine three’s made. He’s also the 4th player this season to have 40+ points in 30 minutes or less. 

His previous career-high was 32 points, but he was able to drop a 40 piece yesterday vs the Trail Blazers. The Pelicans only have 14 regular season games remaining and need to make the most of them if they want to make the play-in tournament. Murphy III was unconscious last night and he’s proving to be a young star for New Orleans.

Louisiana Sports Betting sites have the Pelicans at (+15000) to win the Finals this season.

Trey Murphy III took over for New Orleans last night vs Portland with a career-high 41 points

The second-year pro was jumped out to a hot start last night with nine points in the first five minutes of the game. His team scored 42 points in the first quarter and then had a 74-54 lead at the half. Murphy had a season-high (25) points at half and his team was lighting it up from three-point range.

For the game they shot 19-40 (.475) percent from deep and Murphy went 9-14 himself. His nine three’s was a new career-high and it was a breakout game for him. The league has seen glimpses of what he can do and his 41 point performance showed them why he’s a key piece in the Pelicans success.

Murphy did not play the final 10 minutes of regulation and played 30 minutes total. He’s just the fourth player this season to have 40+ points in 30 minutes or less. Other’s who have done that this season are Devin Booker and Giannis Antetokounmpo, not bad company for Murphy III to be in.

New Orleans has they day off today and then will host the LA Lakers tomorrow night at 10:00pm EST. Teams like the Pelicans will be fighting tough for the rest of this month to try and sure up a play-in or normal playoff spot.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

