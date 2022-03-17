UCLA vs Akron – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The UCLA Bruins are set to take on the Akron Zips on Thursday at 9:50 EST. This game will be played at the Moda Center as UCLA will be coming in as a number four seed and Akron will be coming in as a number 13 seed. UCLA finished the season at 25-7 and lost to the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 finals. Akron on the other hand was able to win the MAC conference after they took down Kent State 75-55.

UCLA vs Akron – Game Information

🏀 Teams: UCLA vs Akron

📊 Record: UCLA(25-7), Akron(24-9)

📅 Date: March 17th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:50 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: TBS

🏟 Venue: Moda Center

🎲 Odds: UCLA(-13.5), Akron(+13.5)

UCLA vs Akron Odds

The UCLA Bruins and the Akron Zips are set to meet on Thursday. This is a game that UCLA should be able to walk away with, but we have seen crazier things happen in the March Madness Tournament.

UCLA vs Akron Injuries

There are currently no players on either teams’ injury report for Thursday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

UCLA vs Akron Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

UCLA Looking To Take Care Of Business

UCLA is going to be coming into this one as a top team in the country. They had an impressive year as they finished 15-5 in one of the best conferences in college basketball. UCLA had impressive wins throughout the entire season, including beating the Villanova Wildcats at the beginning of the year. UCLA was then able to dominate the Pac-12 and eventually ended up losing in the championship.

If UCLA is going to want to be the team that everybody expects them to be in this tournament, guys like Johnny Juzang are going to need to step up for this ball club.

Don’t Sleep On The Zips

The Akron Zips didn’t have the regular season that they were hoping for as they ended up being a number four seed in the MAC tournament. However, they were able to come away with an impressive victory in the conference finals against the Kent State Golden Flashes, as they won 75-55. In that game, Enrique Freeman led the way with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Although UCLA should be able to walk away with this victory and advance to the second round, the Akron Zips are going to make it extremely tough for them to win this game. Akron has one of the best defenses in the entire country, which could lead this to be a low-scoring and close contest.

March Madness Betting Trends — UCLA vs Akron

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

UCLA Trends

16 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

17-14-1 ATS this season.

Akron Trends

14 games have gone OVER and 18 have gone UNDER this season.

18-14 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — UCLA vs Akron

For this game, I think that I’m going to take the Akron Zips to cover the +13.5 point spread. I do think that UCLA is going to be able to walk away with this one, but I do expect Akron to compete.

They have had one of the better defenses in the entire country all season, which leads me to believe that at the very least, Akron should lose this game by only about 10 points.

