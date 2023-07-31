Victor Wembanyama was selected No. 1 overall by the San Antoino Spurs in the 2023 NBA Draft, and although the 7-foot-3 center has yet to make his official NBA debut, his rookie cards are already selling for between $200-$2,400 on eBay.

The “2023 Topps Now Victor WEMBANYAMA #D1 NBA 1ST Topps RC PSA 10 Gem Mint” cards are currently selling for $199.99. The back of the card includes this description:

“One of the best prospects in nearly 20 years, Victor Wembanyama grabbed headlines with the first overall selection. With his unique size and dynamic skillset, the French prospect has had scouts salivating over his potential for years. In his last season playing for Metropolitans 92, the 7’3″ phenom averaged 21.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, while shooting 54% from the field.”

According to a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

🏀 BREAKING NEWS 🏀 The first ever Victor Wembanyama cards in a Spurs jersey are hidden inside of random Panini National Silver Packs. They are already selling for $300-$600 on eBay. pic.twitter.com/BYFxtvpUFF — The Collectibles Guru 🧠 (@ericwhiteback) July 28, 2023



A pre-owned “Victor Wembanyama 2022-23 Bowman U Chrome 1st Auto Parallel Gem Mint” card is selling on eBay for a whopping $1,725. However, the condition is ungraded excellent, and the product has an authenticity guarantee blue checkmark next to the title.

Under the skills description on the back of the card, it reads “Once-in-a-generation talent with exceptional size, agility, and quickness… Protects rim with eight-foot wingspan… Runs fast break with aplomb… Creates for himself off the dribble… Dead-eye shooter.”

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama rookie cards are selling for $200-$2,400 on eBay ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season

The seller wrote, “Buy it now for $2000 and receive a mystery bonus NBA rookie BGS 9.5 card of a star.” Another seller is offering the same card for $2,399. The authenticated card by Topps is part of the 2022 Bowman University set. It features an autographed hard signature from the rising star.

Victor Wembanyama played with Nanterre 92, a professional French basketball club of the LNB Pro A from 2019 to 2021. In June 2021, the Frenchman signed a three-year contract with ASVEL of the Pro A and EuroLeague. Wembanyama then played for the Metropolitans 92 in the 2022-23 Pro A season.

Wembanyama finished his European pro-basketball career as a three-time Pro A Best Young Player (2021-23), two-time LNB All-Star (2021, 2022), LNB All-Star Game MVP (2022), Pro A champion (2022), Pro A Best Scorer (2023), Pro A Best Defender (2023), and Pro A MVP (2023).

Earlier this month, the big man made his Summer League debut in San Antonio’s 98-77 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The two-time LNB All-Star scored nine points on 2-of-13 shooting and missed each of his first five 3-point attempts, in addition to committing three turnovers.

In the Spurs’ 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the rookie center recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks while shooting 9-of-14 from the field.

