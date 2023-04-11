The NBA draft is an exciting time for the top 10-15 players who will walk up onto the stage to join the brotherhood of the league. This year’s draft class is starting to fill up with some big prospects, one of them being Villanova’s, Cam Whitmore. After just one season with the Wildcats, he’s told NBA insider Shama Charania that he’s declaring for the 2023 NBA draft.

Whitmore is projected to be a top-10 lottery pick in the upcoming draft and he’s not wasting any time taking his talents to the league. The six-foot-seven forward has declared for the 2023 NBA draft and has a bright future ahead. He’s the prototypical build that all NBA franchises love to have.

The 2023 NBA draft is Thursday, June 22. Whitmore will have to wait until then for what should be the greatest night of his life yet.

Villanova University freshman Cam Whitmore – a projected top 10 pick – tells me he is entering the 2023 NBA Draft. Our sitdown: pic.twitter.com/mldqW0mRCi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2023

Cam Whitmore has declared for the 2023 NBA draft

Cam Whitmore won Big East Freshman Player of the Year this season. In 26 games played and 20 starts, he averaged (12.5) points, (5.3) rebounds, and (1.7) steals per game. He shot a very respectable (.343) percent from deep this season as well, taking (4.2) threes per game. Whitmore was just the fifth player in Villanova history to win Big East Freshman of the Year.

He beat UConn’s Alex Karaban for the award, though Karaban will likely take the national championship win over the individual award and day of the week. Whitmore missed the first month of the season and the Wildcats started 2-5. They would then go 5-0 in the next five games that Whitmore started in.

His season-high for points was 26 vs Xavier and his season-high for rebounds was 10 vs St.John’s. Based on his conversation with Shams Charnaia, it doesn’t seem like Whitmore has any intention of returning back to Villanova or college basketball in general. He does not turn 19 until July and there’s still a lot of upside to his game that can be unlocked at the next level.