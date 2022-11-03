Warriors are not fully committed to Draymond Green

Moving forward, the Golden State Warriors are deciding whether re-signing Draymond Green for the foreseeable future benefits the organization. Green has a $27,586,225 player option for the 2023-24 season.

If the four-time All-Star opts out of his contract at the end of this season, he can either sign a new deal with the Warriors or explore his free agency options.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Warriors the third-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks still have the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics listed above the reigning champs.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors are not “all in” on Green’s future with the team. “Yeah, there has never been a sense that they were ready to move on from Draymond, but that has changed in the last couple of months,” an unnamed Western Conference executive told Deveney.

“They gave out the extensions [to Poole and Wiggins], and that was a pretty clear sign like, ‘Okay, we’re not all in on Draymond from here out.'”

Warriors are unsure whether to offer Draymond Green a contract extension in the foreseeable future

Additionally, the anonymous Western Conference executive mentioned the possibility of Green joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers next summer.

“They like Draymond. LeBron wants Draymond. Draymond has been following LeBron around like a puppy dog these last couple of years,” the source said.

“But I can’t see them giving up those two picks for him, not at his age and not with him being a free agent next summer anyway.”

Unless another team offers the Warriors multiple picks and/or a known superstar for Green, the four-time NBA champ will at least finish the 2022-23 season in the Bay Area.

During the offseason, fans speculated that Golden State would trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Of course, Durant won two championships and Finals MVPs with the Warriors.

However, a lot is unknown right now, following the firing of Nets coach Steve Nash. In the coming days, the Eastern Conference contender is expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka.

Green also revealed that if he were to ever leave the Warriors, the listed cities he has the most interest in playing for include Los Angeles, Dallas, and Detroit.

Playing for the Detroit Pistons is clearly not about winning. Green was born in Saginaw, Michigan. He played college basketball with Michigan State as well. After winning four rings with Golden State, maybe it’s time for a chance in scenery.