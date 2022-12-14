Warriors Forward Draymond Green Has Fan Ejected For ‘Threatening My Life’

The start to the 2022-23 season has not gone as the Golden State Warriors likely intended it to. After wining the NBA Finals last season, Steph Curry and the Warriors are 14-14 this year. That’s fourth in the Pacific Division and tenth in the Western Conference. Last night Golden State were on the road to face the Warriors. Midway through the third quarter, Draymond Green and a fan had some choice words for each other and Green had the fan ejected from the game.

Golden State fell short to the Milwaukee Bucks on the road 128-111 backed by an explosive 25 points off the bench for big man Bobby Portis. The biggest storyline coming out of last night’s game was the altercation with Draymond Green and the fan who was later ejected from the game. Green is known to run his mouth a bit and it’s very tactical on the court, but what this fan said to him may have crossed the line.

Draymond Green on the situation that led to a fan ejection in Milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/YMG4X0OFNK — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2022

Draymond Green has fan ejected for ‘threatening his life’

Veteran forward Draymond Green spoke to reporters after the game about the altercation he had with a fan that resulted in the fan being ejected from the game in the third quarter.

“Some people look at NBA players like they’re superhuman,”… “That they’re this larger-than-life figure. So you come and you get someone to say something back and they get fined. They go home and laugh with their buddies.” – Draymond Green “I think it’s just one of those things when you can hold it in and get to the ref and get them out, it’s great.” – Draymond Green

Green claims that the man said “threatening things to his life” and when he told the ref, they immediately agreed that the fan needed to leave the arena. In this clip above, Green says he was very close to taking matters into his own hands and confronting the fan himself. It was probably best for him not to do that after the altercation her had his his teammate Jordan Poole earlier in the year.