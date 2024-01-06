Warriors guard Chris Paul to undergo surgery on fractured left hand

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul fractured his left hand midway through the third quarter of Friday night’s 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons and will undergo surgery next week, the team announced after the game.

He’s expected to return this season. With 6:06 remaining in the third, Paul attempted to grab a long rebound off a missed 3-pointer when his hand awkwardly made contact with Detroit’s Jaden Ivey.

Paul immediately started grabbing at his hand and then headed to the locker room. There is no timetable for his return. Depending on which bones are injured, a fractured hand can take 1-2 months to heal.

“That’s tough,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I feel so bad for Chris. And I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe, maybe on the other hand. I saw him holding it and instantly was worried.

“Just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris, and obviously, guys will step up and be ready to play. We’ve got to hold down the fort without him.”

Paul has an extensive history of injuries in his 19-year playing career, 11 of which were hand injuries — five to his left and six to his right.

The 12-time All-Star has had four surgeries on his hand or wrist, most recently on his left wrist while with the Suns, following his 2021 NBA Finals appearance.

Chris Paul has three games with 10 assists and zero turnovers this season, the second-most in the NBA

“I just feel bad for him. I know he’s been through some hand stuff in his career,” Stephen Curry said. “We are trying to find a groove as a team … and he’s been such a huge part of that.”

Chris Paul, 38, has made 10 starts in 31 games with Golden State this season. The 11-time All-NBA member is averaging 9.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 27.7 minutes per game.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 6-foot guard has recorded three games with 10 assists and zero turnovers this season, the second-most in the NBA behind Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Furthermore, Paul’s 6.1 assist-to-turnover ratio this season is the second-best in the league, trailing Tyus Jones.

In Golden State’s 132-122 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 30, Paul notched a season-high 24 points, two rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes as a starter.

Kerr added Paul to the starting lineup four games ago to help get Curry off the ball more. The move was also made because Draymond Green is still serving his indefinite suspension.

Golden State Warriors' turnover percentage increases to a league-worst 16.2% when Paul is off the court

“I’m able to adjust to whatever is out there. I know that’s another challenge now going back to another different lineup with CP out,” Curry said. “I’ve got to be able to make the adjustments, Klay’s got to do the same, for us to continue to be aggressive.”

Paul is averaging only 1.2 turnovers per game. When the reserve guard is on the court, the Warriors have a 13.2% turnover percentage, 10th-best in the NBA. Golden State’s percentage increases to 16.2% when he is off the floor, the worst in the league.

“I feel for him, but at the same time, it’s next man up,” rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Chris never loses his voice and so being on the bench, being able to talk to us, that’s one of his biggest attributes and that’s something that he won’t lose. He’ll still be invested in the game.”

Besides Green and Paul, the only other Warriors player on the injury report is veteran guard Gary Payton II, who remains out indefinitely with a left hamstring strain.

After Paul’s injury, the Warriors are expected to rely more on Cory Joseph and Brandin Podziemski. Before Kerr moved Paul into the starting lineup Dec. 30, Podziemski was part of the first unit.