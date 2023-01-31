Watch as Isaac Okoro sings “Take Me To Church” by Hozier in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ hot tub. Fellow teammate Darius Garland filmed the 2020 fifth overall pick as he chilled in the sauna.

It was a hilarious rendition on Hozier’s hit single. “Take me to church, I’ll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies, I’ll tell you my sins, and you can sharpen your knife,” Okoro sang. “Offer me that deathless death… Oh good God, let me give you my life!”

Cavs might be the most likeable team in the league @BS_Cleveland pic.twitter.com/woQc9dHWRa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 31, 2023

This comical video was probably recorded after the Cavaliers’ 122-99 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Moreover, Okoro finished with eight points, two rebounds, and one block in 19 minutes of action. He also shot 2-of-5 (40%) from the floor and drained one 3-pointer.

For those unaware, it’s the same track LeBron James used in his “Beats by Dre” commercial when he returned to Cleveland in 2014.

“Take Me To Church” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in December 2014. A lot of players watch the YouTube music video from time to time. But not that many are willing to sing in front of teammates.

Additionally, the song was nominated for the Grammy Award for Song of the Year at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards and has been certified six-times platinum in the United States.

Through 52 appearances this season, Okoro is averaging 5.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 20.2 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 47.4% from the field and 33% beyond the arc.

Over halfway through his third season, the wing ranks third in games played and 15th in defensive box plus/minus (1.8). On Jan. 18, in Cleveland’s 115-114 loss against the Memphis Grizzlies, the forward logged a season-high 17 points in 34 minutes played.

Along with grabbing three boards, Okoro shot a perfect 10-of-10 (100%) overall. In other news, fans watched the Cavs forward celebrate his 22nd birthday last Thursday.

On a related note, happy 22nd birthday Isaac Okoro. https://t.co/BvjPyQkMZb — Justin Rowan (@Cavsanada) January 26, 2023

Last October, the Cavaliers exercised Okoro’s $8,920,795 club option for the 2023-24 season. Garland’s future in Cleveland is set as well. During last offseason, the guard inked a five-year, $194.3 million rookie contract extension with the team.

Furthermore, Garland’s hoping to earn his second straight All-Star selection of his NBA career. The Vanderbilt product is averaging a career-high 21.9 points, along with 2.9 boards, 8.2 assists, and 1.3 steals through 43 starts this season.

Not to mention, Garland is shooting 45.1% from the floor and a career-best 40.2% outside the arc. To watch other miscellaneous NBA videos, go to the main page.