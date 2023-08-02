Watch free agent Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung compliment a kid for wearing his jersey while at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and the young fan doesn’t recognize the 6-foot-2 guard. McClung, 24, then introduced himself to the fan shortly after, took a picture with him, and signed his jersey.

“I like that jersey, bro,” McClung told the kid. “Thanks,” replied the boy, as he kept walking. “You gotta go up to him,” one of the NBA player’s friends said while smirking. “Yeah, go get him,” McClung said. “That’s hilarious! I said, ‘I like your jersey.’ He’s like, ‘Thanks, bro,'” the free agent added.

“They were fighting over whose jersey you said you liked,” the fan’s mother told Mac McClung. “I ordered it for his birthday. … Do you mind signing it?” After McClung posed with the fan for a photo, the guard asked, “You want me to sign the back or the front?” The boy asked for the back.

McClung signed right at the top of his No. 9. In the 2022-23 season, the undrafted guard out of Texas Tech University became the first G League player to participate in the NBA dunk contest and win the competition. McClung appeared in only two games with the Sixers last season, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 20.5 minutes per game.

During the 2022-23 season, Mac McClung also played for the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G-league affiliate. He made 28 starts in 31 games with the Blue Coats last season. The guard averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 26.8 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 54.8% from the floor and 47.4% at the foul line.

Additionally, McClung was named to the NBA G League Next up Game and went on to win the NBA G League title with the Blue Coats. On Feb. 18, he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Based on the final score, 19 out of his 20 scores from the judges were a perfect 50. The guard received a 49 in his second dunk of the first round.

It wouldn’t be #NBADunkWeek if we didn’t rewind to Mac McClung’s ELECTRIC performance in Salt Lake City to win the #ATTSlamDunk Contest! pic.twitter.com/C8rH01xWQf — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 28, 2023



In Philadelphia’s 134-105 regular-season finale win over the Brooklyn Nets on Apr. 9, McClung recorded career highs of 20 points, nine boards, and nine assists in 34 minutes off the bench. He finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the field and drained three 3-pointers.

