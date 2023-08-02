Main Page
WATCH: Mac McClung spots kid wearing his jersey, fan doesn’t recognize NBA player
Watch free agent Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung compliment a kid for wearing his jersey while at Hershey Park in Pennsylvania over the weekend, and the young fan doesn’t recognize the 6-foot-2 guard. McClung, 24, then introduced himself to the fan shortly after, took a picture with him, and signed his jersey.
“I like that jersey, bro,” McClung told the kid. “Thanks,” replied the boy, as he kept walking. “You gotta go up to him,” one of the NBA player’s friends said while smirking. “Yeah, go get him,” McClung said. “That’s hilarious! I said, ‘I like your jersey.’ He’s like, ‘Thanks, bro,'” the free agent added.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Philadelphia 76ers hold ninth-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat. Watch the full video below.
“They were fighting over whose jersey you said you liked,” the fan’s mother told Mac McClung. “I ordered it for his birthday. … Do you mind signing it?” After McClung posed with the fan for a photo, the guard asked, “You want me to sign the back or the front?” The boy asked for the back.
McClung signed right at the top of his No. 9. In the 2022-23 season, the undrafted guard out of Texas Tech University became the first G League player to participate in the NBA dunk contest and win the competition. McClung appeared in only two games with the Sixers last season, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 20.5 minutes per game.
Watch Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung compliment a kid for wearing his jersey, and the fan doesn’t recognize the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion
During the 2022-23 season, Mac McClung also played for the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G-league affiliate. He made 28 starts in 31 games with the Blue Coats last season. The guard averaged 19.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 26.8 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 54.8% from the floor and 47.4% at the foul line.
Additionally, McClung was named to the NBA G League Next up Game and went on to win the NBA G League title with the Blue Coats. On Feb. 18, he won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Based on the final score, 19 out of his 20 scores from the judges were a perfect 50. The guard received a 49 in his second dunk of the first round.
It wouldn’t be #NBADunkWeek if we didn’t rewind to Mac McClung’s ELECTRIC performance in Salt Lake City to win the #ATTSlamDunk Contest! pic.twitter.com/C8rH01xWQf
— NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 28, 2023
In Philadelphia’s 134-105 regular-season finale win over the Brooklyn Nets on Apr. 9, McClung recorded career highs of 20 points, nine boards, and nine assists in 34 minutes off the bench. He finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the field and drained three 3-pointers.
To watch more NBA-related miscellaneous videos, go to the main page.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Pacers coach Rick Carlisle predicts that Luka Doncic will be next season’s MVP
- Warriors not expecting 19-year veteran Andre Iguodala to return next season
- WATCH: Mac McClung spots kid wearing his jersey, fan doesn’t recognize NBA player
- New documentary featuring unseen The Last Dance footage honors Bulls legend Luc Longley
- Jonathan Isaac insists that kneeling during anthem or wearing Black Lives Matter shirt won’t provide real solutions
-
Main Page 2 days ago
Not one 8th grade student at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ has passed a state math test in over 3 years
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Elon Musk suggests COVID-19 vaccine caused Bronny James’ cardiac arrest
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Angel Reese Signs NIL Deal with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for ZOA Energy Drink
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Naz Reid rejected a four-year, $63M offer from Cavaliers to remain with Timberwolves on a three-year, $42M contract