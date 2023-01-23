When Will LeBron James Break The NBA All-Time Scoring Record?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is edging closer to becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, now just 223 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Following the 38-year-old’s heroic performance against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday with 37 points, James has extended his total tally to 38,164 and is creeping ever-closer to Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387.

James has played 1,403 career NBA games, 157 less than the former Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers big man with 1,560 and is set to break the record in February.

When Will LeBron James Break The Scoring Record?

According to NBA betting sites, James is set to break the record against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Milwaukee Bucks in early February. The implied probability of each date has been added below, with the Thunder and Bucks games tied at 32%.

vs OKC Thunder (Feb 7th) +210 (32%)

vs MIL Bucks (Feb 9th) +210 (32%)

at GS Warriors (Feb 11th) +300 (25%)

at NO Pelicans (Feb 4th) +400 (20%)

at POR Trail Blazers (Feb 13th) +800 (11%)

vs NO Pelicans (Feb 15th) +1600 (5.9%)

at IND Pacers (Feb 2nd) +2000 (5%)

vs GS Warriors (Feb 23rd) +4000 (2%)

Any game on or after March 1st +6600 (1.5%)

In his last ten games, LeBron is averaging 35.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game – becoming the 4th player in NBA history to average that statline or better across a ten-game span and the only player older than 29 to do so.

Since turning 38-years-old, James has scored the second-most points in the NBA and is showing zero signs of slowing down in his 20th NBA season.

37 PTS

11 REB

4 AST LeBron went off in the Lakers comeback win 😤 pic.twitter.com/dHjGC34xqx — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2023

How Will LeBron James Break The Scoring Record?

BetOnline have priced LeBron breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record with a two-point shot at -250 (implied probability of 71%).

James to break the record from the free throw line is +325 (implied probability of 24%) and by a three-pointer is +475 (implied probability of 17%).

The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat superstar is +15000 to win a fifth MVP trophy – the 12th-best odds with an implied probability of 0.7%.