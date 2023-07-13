Main Page
Will Lakers guard Austin Reaves receive his first All-Star selection next season?
Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham believes guard Austin Reaves will become an All-Star at some point in the near future. Reaves, 25, went undrafted out of the University of Oklahoma in 2021.
“I’m putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon,” Ham said. Reaves made 19 starts in 61 appearances of his rookie 2021-22 season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.
Upon further review of a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold seventh-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.
BREAKING: Austin Reaves signs 4-year/$56 million deal with the Lakers, via @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/I87kvX2ol8
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 1, 2023
In the Lakers’ 146-141 regular-season finale overtime win over Denver on Apr. 10, 2022, Reaves recorded his first career triple-double. He amassed a then-career-high 31 points, along with a career-best 16 rebounds and 10 assists in 42 minutes as a starter.
Reaves also shot 7-of-17 (41.2%) from the floor, 3-of-5 (60%) beyond the arc, and a perfect 14-of-14 (100%) at the foul line. His successful rookie year led to Lakers fans giving the Arkansas native interesting nicknames, such as “Hillbilly Kobe” and “AR-15.”
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves posted career-high numbers in his sophomore 2022-23 NBA season, has great odds of receiving his first All-Star selection in 2024
Moreover, Reaves made 22 starts in 64 games with LA in the 2022-23 season. The second-year guard averaged career highs of 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 28.8 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 52.9% from the floor, 39.8% from deep, and 86.4% at the free throw line.
In the Lakers’ 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic on Mar. 19, the undrafted star scored a career-high 35 points in 31 minutes off the bench. Along with logging six boards and six assists, he finished 9-of-14 (64.3%) shooting from the field and 16-of-18 (88.9%) at the line.
Of course, Reaves’ regular-season success carried over to the postseason. During the 2023 Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, the guard averaged playoff-series highs of 21.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 39.6 minutes per game.
Undrafted — Unreal
The story of Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/KZ1FQN2UNL
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 12, 2023
Reaves tallied a playoff career-high 23 points in first-round wins of Games 1 and 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies and in Game 6 vs. the Golden State Warriors during the conference semifinals. Not to mention, Reaves recorded 23 points in WCF losses in Games 1 and 3 to Denver.
Earlier this month, Reaves signed a four-year, $56 million contract with the Lakers. His deal includes a $14,898,786 player option for the 2026-27 season and a 15% trade bonus.
If the previous two seasons are anything to go by, Reaves could very well receive his first All-Star selection in the 2023-24 season. After then-Lakers coach Frank Vogel was fired at the end of the 2021-22 season, the guard showed signs of improvement at last season’s practices under new LA coach Darvin Ham.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- James Harden unhappy with 76ers, still wants to join Clippers
- Two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope admitted he felt hurt after the Lakers traded him to the Wizards
- Will Lakers guard Austin Reaves receive his first All-Star selection next season?
- Steve Kerr guarantees that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is going to love Donte DiVincenzo because ‘he is a grinder’
- NBA Rumors: Suns exploring trade scenarios for Cam Payne
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Hawks, Dejounte Murray agree to a four-year, $120 million extension
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Jeanie Buss left Shaquille O’Neal off her list of Top 5 most important Lakers
-
NBA 1 week ago
Michael Jordan seemingly has a problem with his son dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife
-
NBA 1 week ago
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas complains about the LGBT community: ‘There’s no open dialogue about what is appropriate’