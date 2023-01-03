Home » news » Wizards Taj Gibson Groin Out Bradley Beal Hamstring Questionable Vs Bucks

Main Page

Wizards’ Taj Gibson (groin) out, Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable vs. Bucks

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 15 seconds ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Wizards Taj Gibson (groin) out, Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable vs Bucks
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Washington Wizards forward Taj Gibson (left groin soreness) is out and guard Bradley Beal (left hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday night’s road game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Daniel Gafford (ankle) was also upgraded to probable for this matchup. Leading into this contest, Washington is 17-21 and ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference standings.

According to various NBA betting sites, the Wizards have the seventh-lowest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks greater odds to qualify for the postseason.

Through 23 appearances this season, Gibson is averaging career lows of 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, and nine minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 53.4% from the field and 75% at the foul line.

On Nov. 27, in the Wizards’ 130-121 loss versus the Boston Celtics, the wing scored a season-high 12 points in 13 minutes of action. He shot 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the floor and made all four of his free throws.

Wizards forward Taj Gibson (groin) out, guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable against Bucks on Tuesday

The 14-year veteran has missed back-to-back games due to his left groin injury. During the offseason, Gibson signed with Washington on a one-year, $1.836 million veteran-minimum contract.

As for Bradley Beal, the three-time All-Star is still dealing with a lingering hamstring injury. He has missed 15 games so far this season. And Beal has missed Washington’s last three games.

Furthermore, the Wizards guard is averaging 23.5 points, 3.6 boards, 5.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting a career-best 52.7% from the field and 34.3% outside the arc.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have three players listed as probable: George Hill (illness), Jrue Holiday (illness), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee). Khris Middleton (knee) remains out indefinitely.

While the Wizards are on a five-game win streak, Milwaukee has won just four of its last 10 games. On New Year’s Day, Washington won 118-95 over the Bucks in the first meeting of the season series.

For a couple of notable betting trends, Washington is 2-10 in its past 12 matchups against the Bucks. To add to the aforementioned data, Milwaukee is 5-1 in its previous six meetings versus the Wizards. Of course, sportsbooks show Washington as a 7.5-point underdog away.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now