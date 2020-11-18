Connect with us

Headlines

Sources: Jazz Trade No. 23 Overall Pick to Knicks

Basketball Insiders

Published

6 hours ago

on

ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks are moving up in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, acquiring the Utah Jazz’s pick at No. 23 for the 27th and 38th picks tonight. Knicks are now picking at Nos. 8 and No. 23.


Moving up four spots to No. 23 strengthens the Knicks ability to package that and No. 8 to target a pick/player above them on the board tonight.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Related Topics:
Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Advertisement




Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Headlines

Sources: 76ers Trading Josh Richardson to Mavericks

Basketball Insiders

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Philadelphia is finalizing trading Josh Richardson to Dallas, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Dallas is acquiring Philadelphia’s Josh Richardson and No. 36 pick for Seth Curry, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Continue Reading

Headlines

#25 – Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks

Drew Maresca

Published

9 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the 25th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Immanuel Quickley. Originally, this pick belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Quickley, a 6-foot-3 guard that played one season at Kentucky, is a knockdown shooter and should immediately find a role with the Knicks. Given his size, Quickley is a capable defender and rebounder as well.

At Kentucky, he struggled at the rim and in traffic and was average at best as a passer. While his shot may earn him a role early on, he’ll need to improve in those areas if that role is to grow.

 

Continue Reading

Headlines

#24 – RJ Hampton – New Orleans Pelicans

With the 24th pick in the NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans have selected RJ Hampton.
Matt John

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the 24th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select RJ Hampton of the New Zealand Breakers. After the selection, the Pelicans traded his rights to the Denver Nuggets.

With Denver looking to win now, and with Nikola Jokic expected to dominate the ball again next season, don’t expect Hampton to burst right onto the scene. That said, Hampton is a speedster with promising, if not raw, playmaking abilities. In time, he should prove a capable piece off the bench and, if he can add some muscle and improve his shot, Hampton could prove a steal for Denver

 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
American Casino Guide
NJ Casino
NJ Casino

NBA Team Salaries

Advertisement

CloseUp360

Insiders On Twitter

NBA On Twitter

Trending Now