Sources: Jazz Trade No. 23 Overall Pick to Knicks

ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks are moving up in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, acquiring the Utah Jazz’s pick at No. 23 for the 27th and 38th picks tonight. Knicks are now picking at Nos. 8 and No. 23. https://t.co/fjVHs85nY5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020



Moving up four spots to No. 23 strengthens the Knicks ability to package that and No. 8 to target a pick/player above them on the board tonight. https://t.co/pVq8xKr8HN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

