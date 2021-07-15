NBA
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals Betting Update
Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals is Saturday, July 17th at 9:00 p.m. (ET). The game will air live on ABC and ESPN Deportes from the Phoenix Suns Arena. The total consensus is currently set at 220.5. Notwithstanding the total going under in yesterday’s game, the spread consensus is favoring the Suns for Game 5 on Saturday, and the total is expected to go over. They are now 9-1 at home so far this postseason.
The Milwaukee Bucks shot only 32 percent from the field in the first quarter of last night’s game, but in hindsight, the Suns’ seven turnovers in the first half demonstrated more costly mistakes than missed baskets for the visiting team. On the other hand, Phoenix fell to 3-1 on the road in Game 4 meetings throughout this season’s playoffs.
This was the first time the Suns lost back-to-back games this postseason. Similar to Milwaukee, the Suns are more energetic and aggressive on their home court. For something else to think about, the Suns are also 35-11 at home this season.
NBA Finals 2021 Suns vs Bucks Series Betting Update
After Game 4, the Suns now have -145 odds to win their first NBA title in franchise history. They open Game 5 as 4-point favorites over the Bucks. The Suns’ opening odds in the series were -170. As for Milwaukee, their odds are +125 to win their first championship since the 1970-71 NBA season. The Bucks’ opening odds in this series were +150. The Suns are 55-35-2 ATS, while the Bucks are 44-49 ATS. For Saturday night’s Game 5, Milwaukee is expected to win, cover the spread, and the total is projected to go over 218.
The best over in this game is 218 (-109) and the best under is 218.5 (-110). For the 2021 NBA Finals MVP odds, the list has also been updated. Giannis Antetokounmpo has the best odds at +130, followed by Chris Paul at +175, Devin Booker at +210, Khris Middleton at +2000, Deandre Ayton at +5000, and Jrue Holiday at +10000. Last month, Antetokounmpo placed fourth in the MVP voting for the 2020-21 regular season award. Chris Paul came in fifth place as well.
Game 5 – NBA Finals Series Odds from Bovada
- Spread: Bucks +125, Suns -145
- Over/Under: Over 218
- Best Moneyline: Bucks +160, Suns -175
Game 4 Recap
In Game 4, the Bucks evened the series at two games a piece after their 109-103 victory over the Suns. Shooting guard Devin Booker is leading Phoenix in postseason points, averaging 26.3 points per game. In 38 minutes played, he scored 42 points. After Game 4’s performance, Booker joined Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson on the list for the most points scored (38) through three quarters in the last 25 NBA Finals. The 24-year-old first-round pick scored more points in the first half of Game 4 (20) than he did in the entirety of Game 3 (10).
Per ESPN, Milwaukee had a 59 percent BPI chance to win Game 4 at home. It was not one of those games to take mindless, unnecessary risks. Moreover, Booker made history when he broke a 54-year-old record by scoring more points (532) in his first NBA Playoffs than Rick Barry (521) and Julius Erving (518). However, he also played in five more playoff games than Barry and one more than Erving.
H1STORY
Congrats, @DevinBook! pic.twitter.com/Bf5QFKWlU8
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 15, 2021
According to Bovada, the Bucks were favored to win Game 3, with reliable odds showcasing -4.5 (-115). The Game 4 total was set at 221. Milwaukee was expected to win, cover the spread, and the total was projected to go under 221. On the bright side for many gamblers, the total did go under this time around. In the first three games of this NBA Finals series, the total had gone over. Upon further review of analyzing records and other notable facts, once again leading his team in multiple statistics, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.2 points per game and 12.9 total rebounds. Not to mention, leading into Game 4, Antetokounmpo became the third player with consecutive 40-point double-doubles in the NBA Finals, joining LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal. The Greek Freak has averaged 31.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and five assists at the Fiserv Forum this postseason. He is the first player with more points than minutes played in consecutive games as well.
Plus, Jrue Holiday has a team-high of 8.4 assists per game in this postseason. Referencing Caesars Sportsbook, Giannis’ projected Over/Under was set at 34.5 in Game 4, whereas Booker’s O/U was set at 27.5. Based on the betting calculations from Odds Shark and BetUS, relating to the Greek Freak’s point total, it was recommended for sports bettors to stick with the under. Needless to say, it was the fairest bet. Devin Booker was expected to earn more than 28 points in yesterday’s game, but one of the biggest surprises was Chris Paul’s overall performance. Since 2012, Paul’s 15 turnovers over the previous three games in the NBA Finals are the most over the course of three games in the playoffs. In 37 minutes played, he finished his night with 10 points, four rebounds, and seven assists. Some gamblers were expecting a big showing in Game 4.
Walking bucket.@MotorolaUS | #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/k5zcQyEzCC
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021
To add to that point, the Suns’ Deandre Ayton committed five fouls in a playoff-low of 24 minutes in Game 3. He concluded last night’s performance with 6 points, 17 rebounds, and five assists. At least he stayed out of foul trouble this time. Additionally, Khris Middleton scored a playoff career-high of 40 points in 43 minutes. When Milwaukee is firing on all cylinders, the average basketball enthusiast can see that Middleton is the difference maker when he comes ready to play. Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined for 66 points in Wednesday night’s game. This was the perfect game for bettors to have placed player prop bets for specific Bucks’ players.
Suns vs. Bucks Game 5 Betting Lines
Leading into Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals, the spread for the Phoenix Suns remains at -4 (-109). The best moneyline for the Suns is currently set at -164. The total for the Suns is projected to go under 218.5 (-109). They are also 10-3 SU in their last thirteen games played against Central division opponents. In addition to the aforementioned betting odds for Phoenix, the Bucks have opening odds showcasing +4.5 (-110).
Their moneyline is also listed at +155. According to PointsBet, their total is expected to go over 218 (-115). It should go without saying at this point that high-scoring offenses heavily favor the over bet. Though, Game 4 in this series was an exception. The total has gone over in eight of Milwaukee’s last ten games against an opponent in the Western Conference.
Game 5 NBA Betting Trends
Milwaukee Bucks
- The Bucks are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 games.
- The Bucks are 3-6 ATS in their previous 9 road games.
- The Bucks are 10-5 SU in their past 15 games played.
Phoenix Suns
- The Suns are 12-5 ATS in their previous 17 games.
- The Suns are 13-4 SU in their past 17 games.
- The Suns are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games played at home.
The betting trends listed above are the notable statistics, leading into Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Booker and Antetokounmpo are meeting expectations in this series. They are providing a significant, memorable effort to help bettors with their prop bets. Having said that, the same positive effort cannot be said about Chris Paul, especially if bettors were expecting an above average performance in Games 3 and 4. His turnovers are costing the Suns more than they could afford to lose. The five-time All-NBA Second Team is averaging 8.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game, though.
Considering this 10-point showing from Paul in this six-point loss could be an anomaly, moving forward in this series, Phoenix having home-court advantage from here on out could lead to a more desirable experience for Suns’ fans and sports bettors interested in placing future player prop bets in this series. Thus far, this NBA Finals has been an unusual and sporadically interesting series for the bookmakers. For those of you who are interested in placing quick bets, there are several modern apps available as of July 2021, such as for Bovada, BetUS, Intertops, MyBookie, and BetOnline.
NBA
Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green nearing deal with New Orleans Pelicans
First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez, the New Orleans Pelicans are close to reaching a deal with Phoenix Suns’ assistant coach Willie Green. The terms in the deal are still unknown to the general public. Green played for twelve seasons in the NBA. The former player was hired by the Suns as an assistant coach on June 26, 2019. Moreover, on June 16, 2021, the Pelicans fired head coach Stan Van Gundy, who had agreed to a 4-year contract with the organization on Oct. 21, 2020. The team has to pay Coach Gundy about $15 million, considering he was fired after his short first year with New Orleans.
As for Green, he was first hired by the Golden State Warriors’ coaching staff on August 9, 2016. In the 2016-17 NBA season, the Warriors finished the regular season with a record of 67-15 (817). Golden State went on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers four games to two in the NBA Finals, helping Green to win his first ring. Then, after the Warriors concluded the 2017-18 season with a 58-24 (.707) overall record, they repeated as champions against Cleveland, sweeping LeBron James, Coach Tyronn Lue, and the rest of the underdog Cavaliers.
Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green has emerged as the strong frontrunner and the New Orleans Pelicans’ choice to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 12, 2021
As a player, Green was drafted out of the University of Detroit Mercy in the 2003 NBA Draft. The university retired his No. 30 Titans’ jersey on Jan. 25, 2020. He was selected 41st overall in the second round. The 39-year-old athlete played for the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Orlando Magic. In his 12-year playing career, he appeared in 731 games, averaging 8.3 points, 1.8 total rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Green last played for the Orlando Magic in the 2014-15 season.
2020-21 New Orleans Pelicans’ Season Recap
Furthermore, the 2020-21 New Orleans Pelicans ended their season with a record of 31-41 (.431). They finished fourth in the Southwest division and 11th in the Western Conference. After his firing, Coach Van Gundy’s W-L record in the regular season is now 554-425 (.566). The Pelicans have not made the playoffs since the 2017-18 season, when the team finished 48-34 (.585), sweeping the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs. However, they proceeded to lose four games to one in the conference semifinals against the Warriors.
In this upcoming 2021 NBA Draft, the Pelicans have the 10th overall pick. If hired by the Pelicans, Coach Green will certainly have young talent to work with, such as Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram. Players jump from team to team in an instant in this league, so Trajan Langdon, the club’s general manager, will also have his hands full with keeping these key players together. It might all come down to how well New Orleans will manage this upcoming draft.
NBA
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
The Phoenix Suns will try to bounce back and take a commanding 3-1 series lead versus the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.
After winning the first two games, Devin Booker and company couldn’t quite keep up with the Bucks in Game 3. Milwaukee will try to even up the series before traveling back to Talking Stick Resort Arena for Game 5 on Saturday. The Bucks are 8-1 in nine home games during the postseason while Phoenix has won six of its nine road playoff contests.
With the series guaranteed to go back to Phoenix, can the Bucks even up the NBA Finals at two games apiece with a win on Wednesday evening?
NBA Finals Game 4 Betting Preview
The Bucks enter Game 4 favored by 4.5 points. Bovada sportsbook has set Milwaukee as -200 money line favorites while the Suns offer bettors a little more value with +170 money line odds. Game 4 is projected for 220.5 points.
Booker, Ayton seek bounce-back performances in Game 4
The Suns turned in a lackluster effort on Sunday, coming up short 120-100 on the road in Milwaukee in Game 3. Phoenix had no answer for Milwaukee’s energy and was outscored 35-17 in a decisive second quarter. Veteran point guard Chris Paul finished with 19 points and nine assists to lead the team in both categories while DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder chipped in 18 points apiece in the loss.
DEVIN BOOKER. 🔥🏀 #NBA pic.twitter.com/TZmJNiNHs4
— #NBA en español (@NBAenespanol) July 9, 2021
Booker will try to use his short memory to overcome a pedestrian 10-point performance in Game 3. The 24-year-old scored 27 and 31 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, but knocked down just 3 of his 14 shots in Sunday’s loss. In spite of the off-night, Suns’ fans have plenty of reasons to optimistic on Wednesday, as Booker has developed a penchant for coming back strong in 2021. The Suns’ guard shot less than 35 percent from the field 11 times this season. In the games that followed, Phoenix finished with a 9-2 record and the Suns’ star averaged 23.8 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting in those matchups. In his first career postseason appearance, Booker is averaging 26.3 points per game through 19 contests.
Just two wins away from the franchise’s first NBA Championship, the Suns will try to clamp down on the defensive end after giving up a postseason-worst 120 points in Game 3. Per dunksandthrees.com, Phoenix finished the regular season ranked ninth in the NBA in adjusted defensive efficiency with a 111.2 rating. Anchored by Ayton, the Suns have also been the third-best defensive team during the NBA Playoffs on a per-possession basis.
Antetokounmpo Joins Elite Company Following Game 3 Win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and hauled in 13 rebounds as Milwaukee cruised to a 120-100 victory in Game 3. Antetokounmpo shot 14-for-23 from the field and attempted 17 free throws (13-for-17) on the night, one more than the entire Suns’ team. Jrue Holiday bounced back with 21 points and nine assists while Khris Middleton added 18 points in the win.
With the Suns aiming to wall off the rim, Antetokounmpo was more assertive on the offensive end in Game 3. Phoenix used multiple defenders in an attempt to stop the Greek Freak but to no avail, as Antetokounmpo relentlessly bullied his way to the rim and opened up opportunities for shooters on the outside. The Bucks shot 14-of-36 from 3-point range (38.9 percent) as a team with Holiday and Middleton combining for eight made 3-pointers.
Jrue Holiday lockdown defense on Devin Booker 👏🏾#Suns #Bucks #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/MDHdjlsVJ4
— TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) July 12, 2021
On defense, the Bucks closed the regular season with an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 111.8, good for 10th in the NBA. According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Bucks have found some success by matching up Holiday and Antetokounmpo against Booker on the defensive end of the floor. Booker shot a combined 0-for-4 when guarded by the Bucks’ two first-team All-NBA defenders in Game 3. For the series, Booker is 2-for-11 against Holiday and 1-for-6 with Antetokounmpo guarding him.
NBA Betting Trends
Trends can be valuable information for bettors looking to improve their NBA betting strategy.
Below is a shortlist of trends for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Milwaukee
- Bucks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
- Bucks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games.
Phoenix
- Suns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 2 days rest.
NBA Finals Betting Predictions
Below, you can find some NBA betting predictions for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals Game 4 Spread Prediction:
This isn’t an unfamiliar position for the Bucks, who dropped back-to-back games during the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee went on to win that series in seven games by winning Games 3 and 4 at home, where it has been tough to beat during the NBA Playoffs. Phoenix hasn’t had an answer for Antetokounmpo, who has scored at least 40 points in back-to-back contests. The Bucks have also used big men Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis to effectively space the floor on offense, taking Suns’ center DeAndre Ayton out of his comfort zone on the defensive end. Look for Milwaukee to exploit Ayton along the perimeter and take the Bucks to cover the spread at home in Game 4.
NBA Finals Game 4 Money Line Prediction:
Milwaukee has won eight of its nine postseason contests at the Fiserv Forum while the Suns are 6-3 in nine road contests during the NBA Playoffs. The Suns provide better value for money line bettors in Game 3 but we’re still leaning towards the home team in this spot. The Bucks seem to have shaken off their woes from Games 1 and 2. With Antetokounmpo controlling the paint on both ends of the floor and Milwaukee heating up from long range, look for the Bucks to even up the series with a win at home on Wednesday night.
NBA Finals Game 4 Total Prediction:
With Ayton in foul trouble in Game 3, the Suns’ defense was unable to keep the Bucks’ out of the paint and off of the scoreboard. However, unless you’re expecting Ayton to be relegated to the sidelines once again, it’s hard to see this turning into a high-scoring affair. All three contests have combined for at least 220 points but the Suns’ defense was more vulnerable due to foul trouble in Game 3. If Ayton can stay on the floor, Milwaukee should have a much tougher time getting to the rim in Game 4, which bodes well for a low-scoring affair here. Take Game 4 of the NBA Finals to stay under the projected total on Wednesday evening.
NBA Finals Game 4 Player Props:
With Bet365 and other sportsbooks offering healthy odds for one of the league’s premier triple-double threats, there should be some value on this player prop in Game 4. The Greek Freak was well on his way to a triple-double in Game 3, racking up four assists in the first quarter. However, he was more aggressive in looking for his own shots as the game progressed, finishing with just six assists in the blowout win. With Phoenix likely to do a better job of walling off the paint in Game 4, Antetokounmpo will have to rely on his teammates even more on Wednesday. Take Antetokounmpo to record a triple-double in Game 4 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Free Bets Available on Suns vs Bucks
NBA DAILY
Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Props – Game 4 Best Prop Bets
In tonight’s Game 4 matchup of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to even the series on their home court versus the Phoenix Suns. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. Referencing BetUS, the best moneyline for the Bucks is set at +160, whereas the line is set at -180 for the Suns. Additionally, the total is set at 220.5. Moreover, star players sustaining injuries and missing games has been a major theme for multiple teams throughout this 2020-21 NBA season. Uncertainties, like injuries and COVID-19 cases, have greatly affected betting odds all across the board. Nonetheless, it’s fun to gamble on prop bets.
Anyways, Milwaukee’s two-time MVP winner and points leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is averaging 12.9 rebounds and 29.2 points per game in this post-season. In the Bucks’ 120-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3, Giannis finished his performance with 41 points, 6 assists, and 13 rebounds, over the course of 38 minutes of gameplay. On the flip side, Suns’ point guard Chris Paul ended the regular season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Both players are expected to dominate the stat sheet and meet expectations in Game 4.
Here are out top 5 NBA betting tips for tonight’s game.
Milwaukee Bucks – Over 20.5 Points in Each Quarter (-250)
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 105 points in Game 1, 108 points in Game 2, and 120 points in Game 3. They scored as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter of Game 1. According to TeamRankings, Milwaukee averaged 30.1 points in the first quarter in the regular season, ranking third overall in the NBA. In Game 2, the Bucks scored 33 points in the third quarter and 30 points in the fourth quarter. It should go without saying that this team was more than capable of outscoring their opponents throughout the season. Their home record is 34-11, and the “Fear the Deer” campaign is still alive.
Having said this, in the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Bucks scored only 16 points. So far, this was the only quarter in the series Milwaukee failed to score at least 20 points against the Suns. When it comes to a special, detail-oriented prop bet, it’s vital for bettors to analyze all the little details. Moreover, it’s also important to note that the Bucks are 43-49 at the spread. They are 56-26 as selected favorites this season, and the team is 3-7 as underdogs. The point total has gone over in four of Milwaukee’s previous six games. Despite that one quarter, which could have been just a fluke, it’s definitely best to take the over for this bet. The league favors high-scoring play nowadays.
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Under 34.5 Points (-115)
In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, despite being listed as doubtful on the injury report, Giannis still scored 20 points, earned 17 rebounds, and acquired 4 assists in 35 minutes worth of play. He suffered a hyperextended left knee injury in the Eastern Conference Finals, in the Bucks’ 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Fast forward to Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo’s point total was set at 26.5. Last Thursday, Milwaukee lost 118-108, but “The Greek Freak” scored 42 points. Likewise, in this past Sunday’s matchup, he earned a whopping 41 points in Game 3.
These statistics show why his point total for Game 4 is currently set at 34.5. Not to mention, the Bucks are 8-1 at home in the playoffs. They are a formidable force at the Fiserv Forum. However, the Suns suffered only their fifth playoff loss on Sunday. Thus far, they have not lost in back-to-back post-season games. While Phoenix has their fair share of poor performances every here and there, bettors should anticipate the team improving defensively for Game 4. They will hold Giannis to under 34.5 points. It’s a fair bet.
Deandre Ayton – Over 16.5 Points (-113)
Deandre Ayton concluded the 2020-21 regular season, averaging 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Ayton played 69 games for Phoenix this past regular season, which was certainly an improvement over his 38-game appearance in the 2019-20 season. Nevertheless, in the NBA Finals series against the Bucks, he is averaging 18.5 points, with a field goal percentage of 71.4 percent.
In Ayton’s Game 3 performance, he ended his night with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals. Plus, Ayton earned his 13th double-double of the season in Game 3. The 6’11’’ Bahamian center has proven to the basketball world that he is a key contributor for the Suns, especially for acquiring much-needed rebounds. For Game 4, Ayton has great odds of wrapping up his performance with over 16 points, even if he happens to have another lackluster first half.
Brook Lopez – Over 15.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
In the 2020-21 regular season, Brook Lopez finished with statistical averages consisting of 12.3 points and 5 rebounds. Against the Phoenix Suns this season, Lopez has scored an average of 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. In Game 3, he scored 11 points and ended his performance with 2 rebounds. Now, based on 21 minutes of play, it is possible for him to put up over 20 points once in a while, but his minutes are being limited.
In Game 1, Lopez scored 17 points and acquired 6 rebounds, based on 23 minutes of game-time action. Something else to think about is garbage-time points. He is also leading the team in blocks, accumulating 1.7 per game. Game 4 could be one of those must-win games where Lopez plays more minutes to help defend the rim against the Suns’ Deandre Ayton. Take the over on this particular prop bet.
Chris Paul – Over 21.5 Points (-120)
Chris Paul played 70 games in the regular season. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. Statistically, his season point average is the lowest since his 2018-19 performance on the Houston Rockets (15.6). However, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Bucks, Paul finished his performance with 32 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists. This is considering the point that he also played 37 minutes in Game 1.
To add to the aforementioned stats, in Game 2, he posted 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists, in 41 minutes of game-time action. In the Suns’ 20-point blowout loss in Game 3, Paul put up 19 points and 9 assists, in 34 minutes of playing. All things considered, betting the over is a reasonable bet. Chris Paul is hungry for his first ring. This is his sixteenth season in the league and his first finals appearance, and he’s not getting any younger. Bettors should expect another noteworthy showing.
Other Bovada Requested Specials – Odds +500 and Lower
|Each Quarter Over 45.5 Points
|-200
|Giannis Antetokounmpo 31+ Points & Khris Middleton 21+ points
|-175
|Phoenix Suns Over 20.5 Points In Each Quarter
|-175
|Khris Middleton to Have 5+ Assists And Mil. To Win
|-105
*odds retrieved from Bovada.lv/sports/basketball/nba
In closing, several of these listed NBA betting prop bets are appealing to quick-witted bettors. Pay close attention to detail, considering the data can change over the course of time. Play it safe when necessary, but ultimately, take a few risks when no one else is. The payoffs are rewarding.
Free Bets Available for Suns vs Bucks
Trending Now
-
NBA DAILY1 day ago
Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Props – Game 4 Best Prop Bets
-
NBA1 day ago
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Finals Game 1: Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Preview, Odds, & Prediction
-
NBA1 week ago
Bucks, Suns Believe Defense Still Wins Championships