$16 billion to be wagered by 50 million Americans on Super Bowl LVII

The American Gaming Association expects 50.4 million American adults to place a bet on Super Bowl LVII, which would mark a staggering increase of 61% from the previous record set in 2022.

What does the AGA survey suggest?

The survey estimates outline the following:

50.4 million adults plan to bet $16 billion on Super Bowl LVII

44% will bet on the Philadelphia Eagles

44% will bet on the Kansas City Chiefs

38% will bet online

34% will be casually among friends

26% will participate in a pool/square contest

18% will be in person at a sportsbook

13% will bet with a bookie

34% of NFL fans say that the expansion in legal sports betting has made watching NFL games more exciting

Currently, 33 states (and Washington D.C.) feature live, legal sports betting markets and three further markets are legal but pending launch. This means that 146 million of American adults (57%) live in an area where it is legal to place a sports bet.

Who’s playing at Super Bowl LVII?

Taking place on February 12th, Super Bowl LVII will feature the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. The match will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The hopes of the Kansas City Chiefs will undoubtedly lie on the NFL’s best tight end, quarterback duo in the shape of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Mahomes threw 326 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC Championship game, with Kelce catching seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles are less prolific in attack, but their defense has been second to none.

The Eagles hail from Pennsylvania where PA online sports betting has been legal for a considerable period of time as one of the largest gambling states in America. On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are from Missouri where online gaming is yet to be legalized. A bill for online sports betting in Missouri has been submitted by lawmakers but as of yet there’s little progress. In Glendale, Arizona, anyone within the borders of Arizona over the age of 21 is eligible to place an AZ online sports bet.

“Every year, the Super Bowl serves to highlight the benefits of legal sports betting: bettors are transitioning to the protections of the regulated market, leagues and sports media are seeing increased engagement, and legal operators are driving needed tax revenue to states across the country,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller.

“As interest in legal sports betting continues to expand, the gaming industry remains committed to responsibly delivering world class entertainment, educating consumers about how to bet responsibly, and combating illegal gambling as we work to build a safe, competitive and sustainable legal market for all,” Miller continued.

With regards to overall betting mix in the United States, NBA and NFL tend to take more handle than any other sports. Given the promotional activity around the Super Bowl, and the cultural significance of the event, it is little wonder that it constitutes the largest betting event in the American calendar. Other events such as March Madness (multiple days), and the NBA playoffs (across a series) also attract large handle and promotional activity, but none quite as large as the Super Bowl itself.

The AGA have previously suggested that 46.6 million Americans would wager on the 2022 NFL season, so the later survey seems to be an upwards adjustment. Since the beginning of the season one additional state has become operational.