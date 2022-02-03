2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds Favor Jalen Green

It is a packed February for NBA fans. Right now, the focus is on the trade market, as the NBA Trade Deadline is on Thursday, February 10th. After that, the focus will shift to the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend, which will run from February 18th to the 20th. There’s no doubt that the main event of the weekend is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest participants have recently been announced, and BetOnline Sportsbook has odds for the event.

2022 NBA Slam Dunk Participants

We have four participants in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest this season. Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green highlights the bunch, and for good reason. He has been a highlight reel all season long, giving fans at least one reason to watch Houston basketball. New York Knicks’ second-year player Obi Toppin is back in the contest after losing in the final round last season. Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony will both be making their dunk contest debuts as well.

While this isn’t the star-studded NBA Slam Dunk Contest fans have been demanding for well over a decade, this young group could surprise some people.

2021 Slam Dunk Contest Results

Last season, the aforementioned Toppin took on Anfernee Simons in the final round of the 2021 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Cassius Stanley was eliminated prior to that.

So, Simons took home the award, and you may have noticed he was not on the list above. He will not be defending his title this year, so Toppin will be the only returner from last year’s contest.

2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest Odds

Despite Toppin being the only player with NBA Slam Dunk Contest experience, he is not the betting odds favorite to win the contest. Instead, that luxury goes to the rookie, Jalen Green. Of course, it’s tough to argue. Just take a look at how quickly the Rocket can take off.

Ridiculous dunk by a cutting Jalen Green. The guy does not need much room to takeoff.

pic.twitter.com/YC9tiogSNr — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) February 1, 2022

Green has +175 odds to win the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, according to BetOnline Sportsbook. Toppin’s odds come in at +225 to win it all. Here’s how the odds look for the full group.

Player Odds Jalen Green +175 Obi Toppin +225 Cole Anthony +250 Juan Toscano-Anderson +400

