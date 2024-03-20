2024 Celtics Have the 3rd-Best Net Rating in NBA History

The 2023-24 Boston Celtics now have a net rating of 11.8, the third best in NBA history. The Celtics rank just below the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (13.4) and 1996-97 Bulls (12.0). Both Bulls teams won the championship those seasons.

The 2016-17 Golden State Warriors (11.6) sit fourth overall, followed by the 2015-16 San Antonio Spurs (11.3), 2007-08 Celtics (11.2), 1991-92 Bulls (11.0), 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks (10.9), and 2015-16 Warriors (10.7).

Referring to multiple NBA betting sites, the Celtics remain the front-runner to win the championship. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for the Denver Nuggets and Bucks.

The Celtics have a net rating of 11.7. Only 2 teams have finished a season with a better rating: The 1995-96 Bulls (13.4)

Last week, the Celtics clinched a playoff spot for the 10th straight NBA season and became the first team this season to secure a playoff berth, after their 127-112 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Boston has been at the top of the Eastern Conference standings for the past several months, and the club was tied with the 2015-16 Spurs for the fourth-best net rating in NBA history until this week.

Boston Celtics are on pace for the franchise’s first 60-win season since finishing 62-20 in 2008-09

Additionally, the Celtics are the first team in NBA history to make at least 20 3-pointers in four consecutive games. Boston was already the first team to make at least 24 3s in back-to-back games (24-50 at WAS, 25-50 vs. PHX).

The Celtics have won back-to-back games since their victory against Phoenix. Their 45-point first quarter at Washington on St. Patrick’s Day was the Celtics’ highest-scoring opening frame on the road since Nov. 28, 2018, in Atlanta (45 points).

Of course, Boston’s Sam Hauser became the first player in NBA history to make at least 10 3-pointers in less than 23 minutes, in Sunday’s win against the Wizards.



It was only his 16th career start. The third-year wing recorded a career-high 30 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-13 (76.9%) shooting from 3-point range.

Furthermore, Boston is currently on pace for the franchise’s first 60-win season since finishing 62-20 in 2008-09. The Celtics improved to 30-3 at home, 28-13 against teams above .500, and won 15 of their last 17 games.

Through their first 68 games last season, the C’s were 47-21. Going from 47 wins to 54 is a seven-game improvement. Boston is also 31-4 in 10-point games and 26-1 against below-.500 opponents.

At the moment, Boston is also on a six-game win streak. The C’s host the No. 2-seeded Bucks on Wednesday. They are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups with Milwaukee.

The Celtics are 13-1 in their past 14 meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent as well. Plus, the C’s have covered the spread in each of their previous five home games.