5-Star Recruit Trentyn Flowers Commits to Louisville

Louisville has scored a major recruiting win with the commitment of Trentyn Flowers, a highly coveted five-star small forward from Combine Academy in North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by 247 Sports, Flowers has announced that he will reclassify to the class of 2023, making him eligible to play for the Cardinals in the upcoming 2023-24 season. We earlier covered the high-stakes recruitment of Flowers prior to his commitment.

Since the arrival of the current Louisville coaching staff nearly a year ago, Flowers has been a top target, and the program has successfully secured his commitment over several other notable programs, including North Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, Kansas, and Creighton. With his exceptional talent and potential, Flowers is poised to make an immediate impact for the Cardinals.

Getting To Know Trentyn Flowers

6’8, 210 lbs – Small Forward

Combine Academy – Charlotte, North Carolina

21st Ranked Player in the 2024 Class

5-Star Recruit

Recruited by Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Kansas, Louisville, and North Carolina

🏀 COMMITMENT 🏀 Top-25 junior wing Trentyn Flowers (@FlowersTrentyn) has committed to Louisville. He will also be reclassing into the 2023 recruiting class. @Cassidy_Rob breaks down the decision here ⬇️ 🔗: https://t.co/Qaa3fqIjq6 pic.twitter.com/dBBuBnIGld — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) March 17, 2023

“It was all about my relationships with the coaches, coach KP, coach Nolan and all the guys,” Flowers said about his commitment. “Their goals aligned with mine and I’m just super excited and happy to be a Cardinal.” “I chose Louisville because I knew from the first time I visited there that I wanted to be a Card,” Flowers said. “I have a unique bond with the coaching staff and they feel like my family. They were very consistent in recruiting me and showed up for a lot of my games. The coaching staff is unlike any in college basketball and have coached and played at the highest level. My goal is to be a pro. They have a plan for me that aligns with my goals and they believe in my abilities and that I will be an immediate impact the minute I arrive.”

Flowers’ Successful High School Career

At 6’8, Trentyn Flowers is a highly skilled forward with tremendous potential. He boasts a versatile skill set as a three-level scorer, an effective ball-handler, and a playmaker who can create opportunities for his teammates. With his exceptional abilities, Flowers is expected to fill the void in Louisville’s roster as an elite playmaker, which was evident in Kenny Payne’s first season with the program. As he continues to develop, Flowers has the potential to become an unstoppable force on the court.

Trentyn Flowers made an impressive debut for Huntington (W.Va) Prep, where he averaged 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game during his freshman season. He transferred to Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon midway through his sophomore year before eventually moving to Combine Academy this past summer. In his junior year, Flowers has played in 26 games, averaging 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds. Louisville Continues To Strengthen Their Roster Louisville had a disappointing recruiting cycle last offseason but has made up for it in recent days with several notable commitments. In addition to securing the commitment of Flowers and successfully getting him to reclassify, the Cardinals have also added five-star center Dennis Evans and former Illinois guard Skyy Clark to their 2023 recruiting class. They have also welcomed top-70 wings Kaleb Glenn and Curtis Williams Jr., and JUCO guard Koron Davis. These additions to the roster have helped to offset the recent loss of five players who have entered the transfer portal following the end of the Cardinals’ 4-28 season. Kamari Lands, Devin Ree, Fabio Basili, Sydney Curry, and Roosevelt Wheeler have all opted to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere.