Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell underwent successful surgery Wednesday on his right knee. The 6-foot-7 big man remains out indefinitely. Earlier this month, an MRI revealed that Harrell had torn both his ACL and medial meniscus in his right knee after experiencing swelling following team workouts.

Harrell, 29, declined his $2.7 million player option in June for the 2023-24 season. His player option is part of the two-year, $5.22 million contract he signed with the club last September. In July, he then signed a one-year, $2.89 million contract to remain with Philadelphia.

Montrezl Harrell was selected 32nd overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA Draft out of the University of Louisville. The North Carolina native played his first two seasons (2015-17) with Houston and next three with the Los Angeles Clippers (2017-20).

Harrell then went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers (2020-21 season) and spent the 2021-22 season with the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets.

The eight-year veteran made seven starts in 57 appearances with the 76ers in the 2022-23 regular season. The Louisville product averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 11.9 minutes per game. He also shot 59.8% from the floor.