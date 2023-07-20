This offseason, James Harden has his eyes set on the LA Clippers. The 10-time all-star has requested a trade to his hometown team. However, the 76ers do not have to trade Harden this offseason. He has one year left on his contract that he opted into over the summer. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Harden is expected to report to training camp if the 76ers do not trade him.

In the past four seasons, James Harden has requested a trade from three different organizations. So far, both the Rockets and Nets have honored those trade requests. Reports say that Harden’s relationship with Philadelphia’s Daryl Morey is “fractured”.

That does not bode particularly well if he wants Morey to trade him this offseason. The 33-year-old will earn $35.6 million this coming season. After the 2023-24 season ends, Harden will be an unrestricted free agent. There is still time for the Sixers to trade him this offseason, but that might not be in their plans.

James Harden is expected at this point to report to Philadelphia’s training camp, per @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/1gjLHSneeO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 19, 2023



Will James Harden get his wish of being traded to a third team in the last four seasons?

James Harden and Daryl Morey used to be extremely close. Morey was the General Manager while Harden was with the Houston Rockets. They were able to reunite when Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the 76ers. This offseason, Harden is reportedly upset with how Morey has handled his trade request.

The 2017-28 league MVP wants a hometown reunion this offseason. He was born and raised in Los Angles, California, and would love to play for the Clippers. Harden already has a relationship with Paul George and Kawho Leonard who play for LA currently.

Rumors of Harden wanting a reunion with Russell Westbrook have also been reported. His former Thunder teammate also is currently a member of the Clippers’ roster. All signs point to Harden being traded to the Clippers, but the 76ers will surely want value back for their veteran PG.