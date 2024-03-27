Clippers vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (March 27)

Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (39-33, 38-33-1 ATS) host the Los Angeles Clippers (44-27, 34-37 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Clippers vs 76ers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Clippers as 6-point favorites away. BetOnline odds are below.

Clippers vs. 76ers Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Philadelphia 76ers

Los Angeles Clippers @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 🕙 What time is Clippers vs. 76ers Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Clippers vs. 76ers Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Philadelphia

ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Philadelphia 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Clippers -6 (-115) | 76ers -6 (-105)

Clippers vs. 76ers Odds

NBA Odds Clippers 76ers Play Moneyline -225 -195 Point Spread -6 (-115) +6 (-105) Point Total 215.5 (-105) 215.5 (-115)

Clippers vs. 76ers Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

No injuries to report

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SF Robert Covington (knee; out indefinitely) | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder; downgraded to questionable) | C Joel Embiid (knee; out indefinitely) | SG De’Anthony Melton (back; out indefinitely)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Clippers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Los Angeles is 3-6 in its past nine contests.

The Clippers are 1-5 in their previous six matchups with the Sixers.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are 4-2 ATS in their last six contests.

Philadelphia is 6-1 at home in its past seven meetings with the Clippers.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in nine of the Sixers’ previous 10 games played.

Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup

PG Terance Mann | SG James Harden | PF Paul George | SF Kawhi Leonard | C Ivica Zubac

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Kyle Lowry | SG Tyrese Maxey | PF Tobias Harris | SF Nicolas Batum | C Mo Bamba

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 71 games, the Clippers are 41-16 as favorites, 3-11 as underdogs, 18-18 ATS away, and 17-19 over/under away. The Sixers are 31-11 as favorites, 8-22 as underdogs, 19-16-1 ATS at home, and 18-18 over/under at home. Los Angeles is 1-5 in its last six matchups with Philadelphia.

However, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Clippers will win, they will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 215.5. Without reigning MVP center Joel Embiid, the Sixers are not the same contender. Philly is just 1-3 in its past four contests.

Pick the Clippers to win! The 76ers are also 1-5 in their previous six meetings with a Western Conference opponent. Plus, they’ve failed to cover the spread in each of their last five games played on a Wednesday. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

