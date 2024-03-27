Main Page
Clippers vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (March 27)
Tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (39-33, 38-33-1 ATS) host the Los Angeles Clippers (44-27, 34-37 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Clippers vs 76ers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Clippers as 6-point favorites away. BetOnline odds are below.
Clippers vs. 76ers Game Preview
- 🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Philadelphia 76ers
- 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024
- 🕙 What time is Clippers vs. 76ers Game: 7:30 p.m. ET
- 🏟 Where is Clippers vs. 76ers Game: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, ESPN2, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
- 🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Clippers -6 (-115) | 76ers -6 (-105)
Clippers vs. 76ers Odds
|
NBA Odds
|
Clippers
|
76ers
|
Play
|Moneyline
|-225
|-195
|Point Spread
|-6 (-115)
|+6 (-105)
|Point Total
|215.5 (-105)
|215.5 (-115)
Clippers vs. 76ers Injuries
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
No injuries to report
Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
SF Robert Covington (knee; out indefinitely) | SF Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder; downgraded to questionable) | C Joel Embiid (knee; out indefinitely) | SG De’Anthony Melton (back; out indefinitely)
2023-24 NBA Betting Trends
- The Clippers are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.
- Los Angeles is 3-6 in its past nine contests.
- The Clippers are 1-5 in their previous six matchups with the Sixers.
- Meanwhile, the 76ers are 4-2 ATS in their last six contests.
- Philadelphia is 6-1 at home in its past seven meetings with the Clippers.
- Lastly, the point total has gone under in nine of the Sixers’ previous 10 games played.
Projected Los Angeles Clippers Starting Lineup
PG Terance Mann | SG James Harden | PF Paul George | SF Kawhi Leonard | C Ivica Zubac
Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup
PG Kyle Lowry | SG Tyrese Maxey | PF Tobias Harris | SF Nicolas Batum | C Mo Bamba
Free NBA Expert Picks
Through 71 games, the Clippers are 41-16 as favorites, 3-11 as underdogs, 18-18 ATS away, and 17-19 over/under away. The Sixers are 31-11 as favorites, 8-22 as underdogs, 19-16-1 ATS at home, and 18-18 over/under at home. Los Angeles is 1-5 in its last six matchups with Philadelphia.
However, our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Clippers will win, they will cover the spread, and the point total will go over 215.5. Without reigning MVP center Joel Embiid, the Sixers are not the same contender. Philly is just 1-3 in its past four contests.
Pick the Clippers to win! The 76ers are also 1-5 in their previous six meetings with a Western Conference opponent. Plus, they’ve failed to cover the spread in each of their last five games played on a Wednesday. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.
More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.
- Suns can offer Grayson Allen a four-year, $75 million contract extension
- UWM star BJ Freeman declares for 2024 NBA Draft and enters transfer portal
- Clippers vs. 76ers Odds, Picks, & Predictions (March 27)
- No. 2 NBA Draft pick Brandon Miller calls Paul George ‘my GOAT’ and disses LeBron James
- Reigning Euroleague MVP Sasha Vezenkoz feels undervalued in the NBA
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Is The Denver Nuggets’ Unsung Hero
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
NBA legend claims Kevin Durant actually saved the Warriors legacy from 2016 to 2018
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Nick Nurse “Pretty Confident,” in Joel Embiid Returning for NBA Playoffs
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Stephen Curry Hits 300th 3-Pointer of Season, Owns 5 of Top 7 Records