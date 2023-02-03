76ers’ Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) questionable vs. Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable for Friday night’s road game against the San Antonio Spurs. The six-time All-Star is the only player listed for Philly.

Embiid is climbing the MVP ladder. A few sportsbooks are giving the center second-shortest odds to win MVP. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the clear-cut favorite to win his third-straight award.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers have fifth-best odds to win the championship. Check out which oddsmakers are showing greater odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sixers vs Spurs injury report lists Joel Embiid as questionable. A few players already ruled out for San Antonio: Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford and Blake Wesley. Tre Jones is listed as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/IJz6QWkPPP — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 3, 2023

Through 38 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 33.5 points, 11.2 field goals, and 34.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting a career-best 53.4% from the floor and 35.5% outside the arc.

On Nov. 13, in the 76ers’ 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz, the four-time All-NBA member logged a career-high 59 points in 37 minutes of action. Along with grabbing 11 boards, Embiid shot 19-of-28 (67.9%) from the field and 20-of-24 (83.3%) at the foul line.

76ers center Joel Embiid (left foot soreness) is questionable against Spurs on Friday, seeks to win first MVP award

Although Embiid has second-best odds to win his first MVP award, he was not selected an All-Star starter. Likewise, James Harden sits at the seventh spot in the latest MVP rankings, but the guard was not named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. Both outcomes are shocking to say the least.

Additionally, for San Antonio’s injury report, Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness), Tre Jones (left foot soreness), and Jeremy Sochan (low back soreness) were all downgraded to out. Devin Vassell (left knee procedure) remains out indefinitely.

Reigning #KiaMVP Nikola Jokic holds down the top spot, as Joel Embiid inches closer in this week's NBA App MVP Ladder 🏆https://t.co/I7tHshpPMm pic.twitter.com/sI0LLoBJLv — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2023

Philadelphia is 8-2 in its last 10 games. The 76ers’ 119-109 loss to the Orlando Magic on Monday ended spoiled their seven-game win streak. They’re also 3-14 in their previous 17 matchups away versus the Spurs. However, the Sixers have won their past seven road games.

Furthermore, on the other side, San Antonio is 1-9 in its past 10 contests. The team is currently on a seven-game skid. And the Spurs are 4-1 ATS in their previous five meetings against Eastern Conference opponents.

The 76ers are 13-9 away, 25-11 as favorites, 11-11 ATS away, and 33-17 outright. As for the Spurs, they’re 9-20 at home, 12-37 as underdogs, 14-15 ATS at home, and 14-38 overall. Sportsbooks show Philadelphia as a heavy 10.5-point favorite on the road.