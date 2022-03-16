76ers vs Cavaliers Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse as Philadelphia will be traveling to Cleveland for an Eastern Conference showdown. The 76ers will be coming in with the number three seed in the Eastern Conference as they are 41-26. The Cavaliers will be coming in at 39-29 as they hold the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

76ers vs Cavaliers – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers

📊 Record: 76ers(41-26), Cavaliers(39-29)

📅 Date: March 16th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

🎲 Odds: 76ers(-2.5), Cavaliers(+2.5)

76ers vs Cavaliers Odds

This is going to be one of the more interesting games of Wednesday’s NBA slate. However, Philadelphia should be able to sneak this one out, although they haven’t necessarily looked great in their past three games.

76ers vs Cavaliers Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Wednesday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

76ers Injuries

No injuries are listed on the injury report.

Cavaliers Injuries

Jarrett Allen out

Rajon Rondo out

Dean Wade out

Collin Sexton out

76ers vs Cavaliers Preview

Philadelphia will travel to Cleveland on Wednesday for a battle versus the Cavaliers.

76ers Need To Regroup

The Philadelphia 76ers started the James Harden era playing at an extremely high level. Ever since that honeymoon phase is over, the Sixers haven’t been enjoying the play they have been able to produce.

They’re going to be coming into this one losing two out of their last three games including losing to the Denver Nuggets in their most recent one on Monday. In that game, Joel Embiid did everything he could to get the 76ers a win as he finished with 34 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Philadelphia currently has the 12th rated net rating, the 13th ranked offensive rating, and the ninth rated defensive rating.

Cleveland Looking To Stay Afloat

The Cleveland Cavaliers are another team who hasn’t really enjoyed their recent games. They’re going to be coming into this one only winning four of their last 10 games and most of that is due to some of the injuries that they have had to deal with.

They’re going to be coming off an impressive win against the Los Angeles Clippers where they were able to win by nine in overtime. Evan Mobley was able to show off his skills in this one as he finished with 30 points and six rebounds.

On the season, Cleveland has the ninth rated net rating, the 22nd ranked offensive rating, and the fourth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — 76ers vs Cavaliers

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

76ers Trends

29 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

33-34 ATS this season.

Cavaliers Trends

27 games have gone OVER and 39 have gone UNDER this season.

38-27-3 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — 76ers vs Cavaliers

For this game, I like the Philadelphia 76ers to cover the spread. I do think that this team is going to get back on track sometime in the near future, and despite not necessarily playing well in their last three games, this trend shouldn’t continue.

Superstar Joel Embiid usually does a great job against this Cavaliers team even when Jarett Allen is out there on the court. Jarett Allen will not be playing, as he is injured, which leads me to believe Embiid will have an even better night than he normally does against Cleveland.

