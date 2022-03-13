76ers vs Magic Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday at 6 EST. Orlando will be hosting Philadelphia as this game will be played at the Amway Center. Philadelphia is coming off a very disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets, but they are still the number three seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-25 record and have gone 7-3 in their last 10 games. Orlando on the other hand is arguably the worst team in the NBA as they’re going to be coming in at 18-50.

76ers vs Magic – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic

📊 Record: 76ers(40-25), Magic(18-50)

📅 Date: March 13th, 2022

🕛 Time: 6:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Amway Center

🎲 Odds: 76ers(-12.5), Magic(+12.5)

76ers vs Magic Odds

The 76ers and the Magic will meet at the Amway Center on Sunday. This is a game that Philadelphia should be able to win and get back on track after a horrendous loss to the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the week.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

76ers vs Magic Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

76ers Injuries

Danny Green (finger) out

Magic Injuries

Jalen Suggs questionable

Mo Bamba questionable

Jonathan Isaac out

Bol Bol out

76ers vs Magic Preview

Philadelphia will travel to Orlando on Sunday for a battle versus the Magic. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Sunday’s game, check out our Magic vs 76ers preview below.

Orlando Has Won Two In A Row

Although the Orlando Magic are not enjoying the season that they were hoping for, this team has found ways to win a few games as of late as they are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have even won two in a row. Not only did they win two in a row, but they were also to win able to win two in a row against two of the better Western Conference teams as they’re able to take down the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans.

In their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando was able to walk away with a 118-110 victory as Mo Bamba led the way with 27 points.

On the season, Orlando has the 27th rated net rating, the 29th rated offensive rating, and the 17th rated defensive rating.

Philadelphia Looking To Get Back On Track

Although the Philadelphia 76ers’ most recent loss was just another regular-season game against the Brooklyn Nets, it certainly wasn’t the way that Philadelphia wanted to lose that game. Due to the whole Ben Simmons situation and him going to the Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden and James Harden joining the Sixers, this was a bigger regular-season game than we will probably see for the remainder of the NBA season.

Philadelphia just didn’t do the job against Brooklyn and there’s really no other way to put it. Joel Embiid and James Harden didn’t look great in that game and their defense didn’t do nearly enough to get stops against a talented Brooklyn Nets offense.

In that game, Joel Embiid was still able to lead the way with 27 points, but he probably had one of his worst games of the season.

Philadelphia still only lost one game with James Harden on the court since the trade, so they should still feel pretty confident and just need to flush this one down the drain.

Philadelphia is going to be coming in with the 12th rated net rating, the 13th ranked offensive rating, and the ninth rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — 76ers vs Magic

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

76ers Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

33-32 ATS this season.

Warriors Trends

33 games have gone OVER and 34 have gone UNDER this season.

32-36 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — 76ers vs Magic

For this game, I like the Philadelphia 76ers to win outright and for James Harden and Joel Embiid to both have 20-plus points. If we just take the 76ers to win outright, we’re going to have to throw a large amount of money just to win a few bucks, so I’m going to go with Philadelphia to win outright and both of those guys to have 20-plus points.

James Harden and Joel Embiid are coming off probably their two worst games in quite some time, so I expect them to get back on track be able to take care of business against this below-average Magic team.

Get free NBA bets for the 76ers vs Magic game at BetOnline below.