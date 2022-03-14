76ers vs Nuggets Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Denver Nuggets in a cross-conference matchup on Monday at 7:30 EST. This game will be played in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center, and it is a game that Philadelphia should be able to take care of business in if they do play their best basketball. The 76ers will be coming in at 40-25 on the season while the Nuggets will be coming in at 40-28. Both teams are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

76ers vs Nuggets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Philadelphia 76ers vs Denver Nuggets

📊 Record: 76ers(40-25), Nuggets(40-28)

📅 Date: March 14th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:30 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center

🎲 Odds: 76ers(-5.5), Nuggets(+5.5)

76ers vs Nuggets Odds

The 76ers and the Nuggets will meet at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. This is going to be a highly competitive game as it is going to offer the two top MVP candidates in Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

76ers vs Nuggets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Monday’s game. Philadelphia could have late scratches as they will be on a back-to-back.

76ers Injuries

Danny Green out

Nuggets Injuries

Aaron Gordon questionable

Zeke Nnaji questionable

Michael Porter Jr. out

Jamal Murray out

Vlatko Cancar out

76ers vs Nuggets Preview

Denver will travel to Philadelphia on Monday for a battle versus the 76ers. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Monday’s game, check out our 76ers vs Nuggets preview below.

Philadelphia Looking To Get Back On Track

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to get back on track after a disappointing loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. They will take on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night, and that should be a game that Philadelphia does easily win, however, the Nuggets are a much better team than the Magic, so Philadelphia’s hoping that they’re going to be able to take care of business against Denver.

In Philadelphia’s most recent game against the Brooklyn Nets, they got absolutely embarrassed in this one as they lost by 29 points. Joel Embiid was still able to lead the way with 27 points, but it was probably his worst game of the season.

On the season, Philadelphia has the 12th rated net rating, the 13th ranked offensive rating, and the ninth rated defensive rating.

Nuggets Getting Healthy Soon

The Denver Nuggets have to feel pretty confident about what they’ve been able to accomplish this season. They’re going to be coming into this one having the sixth seed in the Western Conference despite being injured for most of the year. Jamal Murray has still yet to play a game and Michael Porter Jr has only played in a handful in the early part of the season. The Nuggets are being led by Nikola Jokic, who was the MVP a season ago and has a chance to win it again this year.

Denver will be coming into this one after a disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, 127-115. In that game, Jokic was able to lead the way with 26 points.

On the season, the Denver Nuggets have the 11th rated net rating, the eighth rated offensive rating, and the 13th rated defense.

NBA Betting Trends — 76ers vs Nuggets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

76ers Trends

28 games have gone OVER and 36 have gone UNDER this season.

33-32 ATS this season.

Nuggets Trends

36 games have gone OVER and 31 have gone UNDER this season.

31-37 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — 76ers vs Nuggets

For this game, I like the Philadelphia 76ers to win outright. I’m also going to take Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to score 25-plus points to get us some better odds.

I think that both of these guys realize that they are the top two MVP candidates in the NBA this season so if they are going to want to solidify that MVP award down the stretch, they’re going to have to prove to voters that one is better than the other and there’s no better way to do that than by beating one another in a head-to-head matchup.

Get free NBA bets for the 76ers vs Nuggets game at BetOnline below.