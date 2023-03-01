The 2023 AAC men’s basketball tournament is scheduled from March 9 through March 12, 2023, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The top five seeds will receive byes to the quarterfinals. This year’s AAC Tournament Championship is set for March 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Heading into the tournament, top contenders include the No. 1 Houston Cougars, Memphis Tigers, Tulane Green Wave, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Temple Owls. Continue scrolling to view the 2023 SEC Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.

The Best Betting Sites for the AAC Tournament in 2023

2023 AAC Conference Tournament Schedule

AAC Conference Tournament Round AAC Conference Tournament Schedule First Round Thursday,

March 9 Quarterfinals Friday,

March 10 Semifinals Saturday,

March 11 AAC Championship Game Sunday, March 12

College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2023 AAC Conference Tournament Odds

The Best NCAAB Bets for March Madness 2023

Prior to the 2023 AAC Conference Tournament, check out some our best free bets and sports betting bonuses available this year for March Madness games. Be sure to gamble responsibly.

The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness All 100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus 100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus NO CODE REQUIRED Claim Now Learn More Close Learn More 1 1 50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip 50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip 9.4 Use bonus code Copied INSIDEX Copy Claim Now Learn More Close Learn More 5 1 50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Use bonus code Copied INSIDERS Copy Claim Now Learn More Close Learn More 1 1 150% up to $3,000 150% up to $3,000 NO CODE REQUIRED Claim Now Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750 Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750 NO CODE REQUIRED Claim Now Learn More Close Learn More 1 1

How to watch or stream the 2023 AAC Tournament?

The 2023 AAC Tournament will air live via ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. The best live streaming services for the ESPN channels are fuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. For those interested, the Vidgo English Plus package costs $65 per month. You’ll have access to all ESPN channels, including ESPNews.

Vidgo is offering a 7-day free trial as well. If you’re looking to save a couple of bucks, the cheapest option is Sling TV. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3. Though, this service offers only a 3-day free trial. Then again, the Orange package offers over 30 channels for just $20 for your first month’s purchase.

Furthermore, one flaw with Sling Orange is 1-device streaming. Users will not be able to stream the games live from multiple screens in the same household simultaneously. For $55 per month, the Orange + Blue plan allows streaming up to three devices at once.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial fuboTV $86 per month 7 Days Vidgo $65 per month 7 Days Sling TV $40 per month 3 Days YouTube TV $65 per month 14 Days

As for YouTube TV, this streaming service carries ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. Throughout the year, the service will offer a special $15 deal for a user’s first month’s purchase, which is 50% off the original cost. Unfortunately, this offer is random. It’s not available for March Madness.

However, YouTube TV continues to show a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. And you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage. It sure beats Sling TV’s 50 hours of DVR storage.

Lastly, network availability depends on your zip code. Check out the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to in accordance with your address. A VPN solves this problem, needless to say.

College Basketball Betting Content You May Like