AAC Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
The 2023 AAC men’s basketball tournament is scheduled from March 9 through March 12, 2023, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The top five seeds will receive byes to the quarterfinals. This year’s AAC Tournament Championship is set for March 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET.
Heading into the tournament, top contenders include the No. 1 Houston Cougars, Memphis Tigers, Tulane Green Wave, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Temple Owls. Continue scrolling to view the 2023 SEC Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.
2023 AAC Conference Tournament Schedule
|AAC Conference Tournament Round
|AAC Conference Tournament Schedule
|First Round
|Thursday,
March 9
|Quarterfinals
|Friday,
March 10
|Semifinals
|Saturday,
March 11
|AAC Championship Game
|Sunday, March 12
College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2023 AAC Conference Tournament Odds
|AAC Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Houston
|-350
|Memphis
|+500
|Tulane
|+800
|Cincinnati
|+800
|Temple
|+3000
|Wichita State
|+3500
|UCF
|+4500
|South Florida
|+6000
|Tulsa
|+10000
|SMU
|+10000
How to watch or stream the 2023 AAC Tournament?
The 2023 AAC Tournament will air live via ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU. The best live streaming services for the ESPN channels are fuboTV, Vidgo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. For those interested, the Vidgo English Plus package costs $65 per month. You’ll have access to all ESPN channels, including ESPNews.
Vidgo is offering a 7-day free trial as well. If you’re looking to save a couple of bucks, the cheapest option is Sling TV. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN 3. Though, this service offers only a 3-day free trial. Then again, the Orange package offers over 30 channels for just $20 for your first month’s purchase.
Furthermore, one flaw with Sling Orange is 1-device streaming. Users will not be able to stream the games live from multiple screens in the same household simultaneously. For $55 per month, the Orange + Blue plan allows streaming up to three devices at once.
|Live Streaming Service
|Cost
|Free Trial
|fuboTV
|$86 per month
|7 Days
|Vidgo
|$65 per month
|7 Days
|Sling TV
|$40 per month
|3 Days
|YouTube TV
|$65 per month
|14 Days
As for YouTube TV, this streaming service carries ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU. Throughout the year, the service will offer a special $15 deal for a user’s first month’s purchase, which is 50% off the original cost. Unfortunately, this offer is random. It’s not available for March Madness.
However, YouTube TV continues to show a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. And you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage. It sure beats Sling TV’s 50 hours of DVR storage.
Lastly, network availability depends on your zip code. Check out the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to in accordance with your address. A VPN solves this problem, needless to say.
