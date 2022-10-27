Andre Drummond says he’s ‘best rebounder of the past century’

During the offseason, Andre Drummond signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, and the center’s performances so far are being noticed by one particular player on the court.

The 10-year veteran also thinks he’s been the best rebounder over the last two decades. Needless to say, the statistics support his claim. Since the 2000-01 season, Drummond has the highest total rebounds average per game.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Bulls possess the 18th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Some sportsbooks are keeping their expectations low until Lonzo Ball returns from his knee injury.

“You have the best rebounder of the past century on your team,” Andre Drummond told reporters following the Bulls’ 124-109 win over the Indiana Pacers.

“I take rebounding seriously. And I know that’s something this team lacked. Going after every rebound is something I bring to this team. And I think it’s showing.'”

Last season, Nikola Vucevic averaged 11 rebounds in 73 starts. Though, the Bulls still finished 28th in the NBA for boards, amassing 42.3 per game.

Through five games off the bench this season, Drummond is averaging 7.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in just 15.3 minutes. He’s also shooting 48.4% from the field.

Of course, Vucevic was averaging 13 boards as a starter this season. In the Bulls’ 120-102 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday, the center ended his performance with 18 points and a career-high 23 rebounds.

But logging 11.8 rebounds is still a great accomplishment for the former Orlando Magic star.

“I played against him a lot over the years,” Vucevic replied, when asked about Andre Drummond. “It’s great competition when you go against a guy who has been playing so long and has been an All-Star. It makes you better.”

“I think through camp and all our practices, we’ve had good battles when we’ve scrimmaged and done different drills. It has helped both of us.”

“He’s definitely a load down there on the boards. I use my quickness. He definitely has a big size advantage. It makes me have to work extra hard to keep him off.’”

Andre Drummond has led the NBA in rebounds four times since the Detroit Pistons drafted him No. 9 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. In 78 appearances of the 2017-18 season, Drummond averaged a career-high 16 boards with the Pistons.

“I think that’s what makes this team very good,” continued Drummond on the Bulls’ strengths. “We both know we’re very good players, and that brings the next level out of us. With our second unit, it’s pretty much a starting lineup.”

That’s just it. Drummond is a capable starter. Whether off the bench with Chicago or starting for the Brooklyn Nets, the center always comes prepared to do his job. He averaged 10.3 rebounds with Brooklyn last season.