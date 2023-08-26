Last year, the women’s college basketball National Championship set a new record for most viewership ever. Nearly 10 million tuned in to watch LSU vs. Iowa play, making it the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history. The viewership increased 103% from the previous year, thanks in large part to the hype surrounding Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

There were many storylines heading into the game with Iowa’s Clark putting up back-to-back 41-point games and LSU’s Reese averaging 23 points and 15 rebounds per game on 52 percent shooting. The two stars were brewing a rivalry.

However, it was that national game between the two that helped them both make millions of dollars in NIL money.

Find out more about Reese’s and Clark’s NIL deals since the 2023 National Championship.

Angel Reese’s NIL Deals Since NCAA Tournament

Reese received a lot of backlash for her showmanship during the National Championship game against Iowa after her “You can’t see me” taunt toward Clark.

Despite her theatrics, the Bayou Barbie has become even more popular on her social media account. Since winning the national title, Reese gained 2 million followers on Instagram, an increase of 454%. She also added 2.5 million followers on her TikTok account.

Reese’s popularity has literally translated into cash, as she has now signed almost 30 NIL deals, including partnerships with Amazon, Sports Illustrated, McDonald’s, Airbnb, Mercedes-Bens, and more.

It’s reported that Reese has earned over $1.7 million from NIL deals over the last 12 months. Her current NIL valuation ranks fifth in all of college sports and she’s just getting started.

Caitlin Clark Gains Popularity From Reese’s Rivalry

Despite losing in the National Championship game, Clark had one of the best NCAA tournament runs ever. She set the single tournament record for scoring (191 points), assists (60), and 3-pointers (32), while also being awarded the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Clark’s March Madness run helped her gain over 500,000 followers on Instagram, increasing her popularity on the platform by 268 percent. She’s earned at least $1 million in NIL deals since signing with big brands like Nike, Buick, Bose, Goldman Sachs, and more.

Clark’s reach doesn’t just end there. For the first time in program history, Iowa women’s basketball season tickets have sold out. All 13,000 tickets for the men’s and women’s doubleheader in December also sold out in just 90 minutes. The secondary market tickets are marked up by 100 to 400 percent. Clark is not only making millions off the court but she has already shown the rare ability to sell out stadiums at the college level.

