Angel Reese hasn’t forgotten about her naysayers since returning from suspension. The LSU women’s basketball star has notched back-to-back double-doubles against McNeese State and Northwestern State while helping the Lady Tigers keep their 11-game winning streak alive.

With LSU ranked No. 7 in the country, the newly named Sporting News Co-Athlete of the Year sent a cryptic message to her haters on Twitter, telling fans “I keep receipts too”. The tweet had more than 257,000 views and 3,600 likes.

“i keep receipts too” — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) December 20, 2023

Reese Channels Ja Morant In Cryptic Tweet

Reese appeared to echo the message from her friend, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who returned from a 25-game suspension on Tuesday.

Morant led the Grizzlies to a 115-113 comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with 34 points and seven assists while hitting the game-winner as time expired.

After the game, Morant was caught running into the locker room screaming “I kept receipts too”.

Reese & Morant Have Met Before

Reese and Morant appear to be friends, so it’s no surprise that the LSU star quoted the Grizzlies’ point guard after his epic comeback.

Reese and Morant were spotted dancing together in a TikTok video earlier this year before LSU’s national title parade.

The video, which was shared by Reese, appeared to be filmed on the LSU campus. In the TikTok video, Reese and Morant appeared to show the duo dancing and laughing to NBA YoungBoy’s song “Fresh Prince of Utah”.

10 white toes in my Tory Flip Flops🤣 https://t.co/DrA3Kgga4P — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 6, 2023

Reese & Morant Have Had Their Fair Share of Adversity

Since dancing together on TikTok, both Morant and Reese have faced their fair share of adversity off of the court.

Morant was suspended 25 games by the NBA in the offseason after being pictured with a firearm in an Instagram Live broadcast by his friend. The suspension marked the second time in three months that he was caught flashing a firearm on social media. His first incident led to an eight-game suspension in March.

Morant’s 25-game suspension cost him approximately $7.5 million.

On the other hand, Reese was also missing from the court for four games after being benched midway through LSU’s 30-point win over Kent State on Nov. 14. While no official reason was given for Reese’s absence, her suspension was rumored to be linked to a low GPA and other issues inside the LSU locker room.

According to On3, Reese owns an NIL valuation of $1.7 million, making her the highest-paid player in women’s college basketball. Reese also ranks No. 9 on the NIL 100, which ranks the top-100 college athletes with the highest NIL valuations.