Home » news » Angel Reese Channels Ja Morant In Message To Haters I Keep Receipts Too

Women's College Basketball

Angel Reese Channels Ja Morant In Message To Haters “I Keep Receipts Too”

Gia Nguyen profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 2 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Angel Reese Channels Ja Morant In Message To Haters “I Keep Receipts Too”

Angel Reese hasn’t forgotten about her naysayers since returning from suspension. The LSU women’s basketball star has notched back-to-back double-doubles against McNeese State and Northwestern State while helping the Lady Tigers keep their 11-game winning streak alive.

With LSU ranked No. 7 in the country, the newly named Sporting News Co-Athlete of the Year sent a cryptic message to her haters on Twitter, telling fans “I keep receipts too”. The tweet had more than 257,000 views and 3,600 likes.

Reese Channels Ja Morant In Cryptic Tweet

Reese appeared to echo the message from her friend, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, who returned from a 25-game suspension on Tuesday.

Morant led the Grizzlies to a 115-113 comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He finished with 34 points and seven assists while hitting the game-winner as time expired.

After the game, Morant was caught running into the locker room screaming “I kept receipts too”.

Reese & Morant Have Met Before

Reese and Morant appear to be friends, so it’s no surprise that the LSU star quoted the Grizzlies’ point guard after his epic comeback.

Reese and Morant were spotted dancing together in a TikTok video earlier this year before LSU’s national title parade.

The video, which was shared by Reese, appeared to be filmed on the LSU campus. In the TikTok video, Reese and Morant appeared to show the duo dancing and laughing to NBA YoungBoy’s song “Fresh Prince of Utah”.

Reese & Morant Have Had Their Fair Share of Adversity

Since dancing together on TikTok, both Morant and Reese have faced their fair share of adversity off of the court.

Morant was suspended 25 games by the NBA in the offseason after being pictured with a firearm in an Instagram Live broadcast by his friend. The suspension marked the second time in three months that he was caught flashing a firearm on social media. His first incident led to an eight-game suspension in March.

Morant’s 25-game suspension cost him approximately $7.5 million.

On the other hand, Reese was also missing from the court for four games after being benched midway through LSU’s 30-point win over Kent State on Nov. 14. While no official reason was given for Reese’s absence, her suspension was rumored to be linked to a low GPA and other issues inside the LSU locker room.

According to On3, Reese owns an NIL valuation of $1.7 million, making her the highest-paid player in women’s college basketball. Reese also ranks No. 9 on the NIL 100, which ranks the top-100 college athletes with the highest NIL valuations.

Gia Nguyen profile picture

Gia is a Basketball Insiders contributor based in Canada. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.

Trending Now