LSU basketball has suspended Angel Reese reportedly due to a low GPA. The speculation began when Reese was not in uniform and was absent from the bench for the team’s game versus Southeastern Louisiana on Friday. Head coach Kim Mulkey did not give an official explanation for the All-American’s absence before or after the game.

“Angel was not in uniform. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and we hope she’s back with the team soon. I’m not gonna answer any more than that,” Mulkey told reporters.

Her absence came just three days after she was benched in the second half of a win versus Kent State. When asked why she say Reese and senior guard Kateri Poole, Mulkey simply stated, “I could, but I won’t. It was just a coach’s decision.”

LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s explanation on why Angel Reese was not in attendance tonight: https://t.co/aha1aJPoVR pic.twitter.com/mVp3Vzd7S4 — John Eads (@JohnEadsTV) November 18, 2023

Flau’Jae Johnson’s Mom Claims Reese Has ‘2.0 GPA Or Lower’

The benching seemed to hint that all was not well in Baton Rouge but speculation grew louder after a few parents got involved. Angel Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, took to Twitter to ask folks not to send her any “long text messages with a bunch of grammatical errors” because it gives her a headache.

The apparent target of the message was Kia Brooks, the mother of LSU sophomore Flau’jae Johnson. That prompted a poignant response from Brooks, who claimed that Reese had a “2.0 GPA or less” in a lengthy Instagram post. She also accused Reese’s mother of being “petty, fake, and hateful”, urging her to take responsibility to her and her daughter’s actions.

Former LSU Players Get Involved In LSU Beef

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the situation escalated even further when two former LSU players got involved. Alexis Morris, a member of last year’s national championship team, joined in on the conversation and appeared to back up her former coach, saying “You can’t pay me to bash Kim”.

Morris also took some subliminal shots at her former teammates.

switched up to gang up on me. now yall fall-in out. don’t ever choose clout over loyalty free game. I showed real love not for marketing politics nothing. but the realist always prevail 🤞🏽🤷🏽‍♀️ — Alexis Morris (@AlexisMorrisWBB) November 16, 2023

switched up to gang up on me. now yall fall-in out. don’t ever choose clout over loyalty free game. I showed real love not for marketing politics nothing. but the realist always prevail 🤞🏽🤷🏽‍♀️ — Alexis Morris (@AlexisMorrisWBB) November 16, 2023

Former teammate Jasmine Carson added fuel to the fire with a tweet of her own, issuing a subtle warning that appeared to be directed at both Reese and Johnson.

y’all better hope I don’t say nothing.. 😂🫠 — Jasmine Carson⛈ (@JazzC2_) November 16, 2023

LSU opened the regular season with a disappointing 92-78 loss versus No. 20-ranked Colorado.

Since then, the Lady Tigers have won fourt straight, but have played the last game and a half without the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.