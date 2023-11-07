Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis experienced spasms in his left hip, forcing an early exit during the second quarter of Monday night’s 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat.

Davis, 30, said he tweaked his adductor attempting a spin move against Miami’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. late in the second quarter. The eight-time All-Star subbed out with 2:17 remaining in the first half with L.A. trailing 54-52.

In 25 minutes of action, Davis ended his night with nine points, six rebounds, four assists, and one block. The 2020 NBA champ also shot 4-of-7 (57.1%) from the field and knocked down a free throw.

"I think letting it calm down, just talking to my trainer, everything will be fine." Anthony Davis ensures that his hip is nothing major.

The Lakers are 0-2 on their current road trip and 0-4 on the season away from Crypto.com Arena. Davis expects to play Wednesday, when the Lakers are in Houston to face the Rockets.

“Everything’s going to be fine,” he said in the postgame interview. “I’ve been feeling really good. I think it’s just an awkward play. I felt fine a couple times [when] I did go back in.

“It just kinda spazzed up those two more times. But I’ll be ready to go for Wednesday for sure.”

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (left hip) “confident” he’ll be ready to play against Houston Rockets

Davis said there weren’t any discussions with the Lakers training staff on whether or not he could make the injury worse by returning to the court. Although the 6-foot-10 center was spotted limping and grabbing at his leg, he feels fine.

“I feel confident. I know my body,” Davis added. “Obviously, when you sleep, things can calm down or arise, but I’m very optimistic. Like I said, I got it loose and got it feeling good.

“Obviously, it just happened, but letting it calm down. Just talking to my trainer, everything’s going to be fine.”

Through seven starts of the 2023-24 season, Davis is averaging 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 steal, and career highs of 3.3 blocks and 36.9 minutes per game. Perhaps increased minutes is a poor tactic for an injury-prone player.

Anthony Davis exited tonight's Lakers-Heat game with an apparent injury.

Davis hasn’t played in 70 or more games in a season since 2017-18 with the New Orleans Pelicans. The four-time All-NBA member has dealt with various shoulder, ankle, groin, and knee injuries throughout his 12-year career.

When Davis was healthy with New Orleans in 2017-18, he averaged a career-high 28.1 points per game. However, in 56 appearances with the Lakers last season, the center logged a career-high 12.5 rebounds per contest.

Will the four-time All-Defensive member play in enough games this season to receive any awards or honors?

According to the new CBA, which begins this season, players must appear in at least 65 games to be eligible for major awards and honors such as Rookie of the Year, MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-NBA Teams.

