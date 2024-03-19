Main Page
Anthony Edwards passes Kevin Love for most 30-point games in a season by Timberwolves player
Anthony Edwards passed Kevin Love for the most 30-point games in a season by a Minnesota Timberwolves player during Saturday’s 119-100 win over the Utah Jazz.
It was Edwards’ 26th 30-point game of the 2023-24 season. Love set the previous franchise mark in the 2013-14 season with 25 30-point games. Edwards tied Love’s record last season.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Timberwolves hold eighth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.
Anthony Edwards has passed Kevin Love’s record for the most 30-point games in a season for the Timberwolves.#NBA | #RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/VHnnr8I1Cf
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) March 18, 2024
In Saturday’s victory, the two-time All-Star guard recorded 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks in 35 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-20 (60%) shooting from the field and 5-of-7 (71.4%) from 3-point range.
On Monday night, Edwards posted his 27th 30-point game of the season in Minnesota’s 114-104 win against Utah, amassing 32 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and two blocks in 37 minutes played.
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards dislocated his finger on a dunk against the Utah Jazz
Edwards scored 25 of his 32 points in the second half. It was his second consecutive 30-point game against the Jazz and third straight overall.
“He’s always been a guy who can really flip a game around,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Knows when to raise it. Knows when to make the big play.
“Can sometimes make it out of nothing. But now he’s like way more polished with what he’s doing. He’s a little more composed, not rushing it as much.”
The four-year veteran scored five baskets in the third quarter, including a monstrous dunk over John Collins. However, the play injured both players.
Anthony Edwards might have just had the nastiest poster of all-time
Both players with injuries after that? Yeah that’s nuts… he’s different pic.twitter.com/S09OiyAHSN
— Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) March 19, 2024
Edwards dislocated his finger on the dunk, though he popped it back into place in the locker room during a timeout and returned to the game with a taped-up finger.
“It gives me chills, man, because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that,” Edwards said.
Through 65 games (64 starts) this season, Edwards is averaging career highs of 26.6 points and 5.1 assists, along with 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 35.2 minutes per contest.
The University of Georgia product is also shooting career bests of 46.7% from the field, 37% from 3-point range, and 83.7% at the foul line.
Edwards ranks sixth in the NBA this season in points (1,729), 11th in steals (84), seventh in field goals (608), eighth in minutes played (2,287), second in defensive win shares (4.0), and fourth in usage percentage (32.5%).
Minnesota hosts the Nuggets on Tuesday.
