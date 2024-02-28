Arizona State decided to extend head basketball coach Bobby Hurley’s contract early in 2023. But the decision to extend head coach Bobby Hurley’s contract through the 2025-26 season, against the backdrop of the team’s current struggles, has sparked discussions regarding the financial commitments made to him. With ASU standing at a precarious 8-9 in Pac-12 play and an overall 14-14 record this year, the justification of Hurley’s contract, given the team’s performance, raises valid questions. So let’s take a closer look at Bobby Hurley’s contract, salary, buyout, and net worth.

Bobby Hurley Contract and Salary

Hurley’s extended contract, intended to secure ASU’s basketball program future under his leadership, now appears in a different light as the team faces the likelihood of missing the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in the last five years.

Let’s take a closer look at the figures.

What is Bobby Hurley’s Salary?

Bobby Hurley’s salary is currently $2.8 million. His salary will rise by $100,000 over the next two seasons, and top out at $3 million in the 2025/26 season.

However, Hurley also has a slew of incentives available to him based on how the Sun Devils perform. These include:

salary increase for advancing to the Sweet 16. $200,000 salary increase making it to the Final Four.

In addition to the above, if Hurley is still in charge on January 1, 2026, he will receive a $600,000 retention bonus.

Bobby Hurley Buyout

With pressure mounting on Hurley because of the Arizona State Sun Devils’ underperformance, it could be time to start looking at how much he would be owed if he was fired by the school.

What is Bobby Hurley’s Buyout?

Hurley’s buyout is currently at approximately $3.25 million. However, that will continue to decrease as his tenure goes on.

Bobby Hurley Net Worth

Bobby Hurley is believed to have a net worth of approximately $10 million. This comes as a result of his playing days in the NBA, where he appeared for the Sacramento Kings and Vancouver Grizzlies earning just under $17 million between 1993 and 1999, and his college basketball career over the last decade.