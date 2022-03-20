Arizona vs TCU – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Arizona Wildcats are set to take on the TCU Horned Frogs on Sunday at 9:40 EST. This game will be played at the Viejas Arena in San Diego as Arizona will be coming in as arguably the best team in the entire country at 32-3 and TCU will be coming in at 21-12. Both teams looked impressive in their first-round matchups and are hoping that they can continue playing that same high-level basketball to advance to the sweet-16.

Arizona vs TCU – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Arizona vs TCU

📊 Record: Arizona(32-3), TCU(21-12)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 9:40 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: TBS

🏟 Venue: Viejas Arena

🎲 Odds: Arizona(-9.5), TCU(+9.5)

Arizona vs TCU Odds

The Wildcats and the Horned Frogs are set to meet on Sunday. Although Arizona is going to be coming into this one as a heavy favorite, TCU is going to do everything they possibly can to at least make it tough on this Arizona team.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline.



Arizona vs TCU Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Arizona vs TCU Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the sweet-16 round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Arizona Is The Best In The Country

As previously noted, the Arizona Wildcats are going to be coming into this one as arguably the best team in the entire country. They’re currently 32-3 and took care of business all season long.

They ended up finishing 18-2 in the Pac-12 and even won the Conference Championship by eight points over a tough UCLA team. In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Arizona was able to walk away with a 17-point victory against the Wright State Raiders.

Just like they have all year, Arizona got big contributions from multiple guys on their roster as five Wildcats finished with over double figures in their first-round win.

Can TCU Pull Off An Upset?

Although the TCU Horned Frogs might not be as talented as the Arizona Wildcats, this team does need to get a little bit of respect. They’re 21-12 and didn’t necessarily play great in the Big 12 tournament or the regular season, but they’re still a tough opponent who has some quality wins over the year including beating Kansas, Texas Tech, and Texas.

They’re going to be coming into this one after an impressive win in round one as they ended up taking down the Seton Hall Pirates by 27 points. This was arguably the best win of the entire tournament and just goes to show that they’re a lot better than their record shows.

TCU got big contributions from Mike Miles and Damion Baugh as they both led the way in the scoring category for the Horned Frogs.

March Madness Betting Trends — Arizona vs TCU

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

TCU Trends

14 games have gone OVER and 19 have gone UNDER this season.

19-11-3 ATS this season.

Arizona Trends

20 games have gone OVER and 15 have gone UNDER this season.

19-14-2 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks – Arizona vs TCU

For this game, I think I’m going to go with the TCU Horned Frogs to cover the spread. I do think that Arizona is going to win this one outright and I even believe that Arizona is probably going to win the March Madness Tournament. However, whenever a team is getting nearly 10 points in March Madness, I usually like to take them getting the points.

I think TCU is going to lose outright, but they’re going to keep this one close and cover the spread.

