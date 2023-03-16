The Atlanta Hawks are on a two-game losing streak and have a 34-35 record. That puts them at eight in the Eastern Conference with 13 regular season games left to play. NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski broke the news that Atlanta’s SG Bogdan Bogdanovic is signing a four-year, $68 million contract extension to stay with the Hawks. He turned down an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season in hopes of being able to sign an eventual long-term deal, which he has done.

Thirty-year-old Bogdanovic is in his third season with the Hawks and has been a reliable scorer off the bench for them. He has a career (.386) three-point percentage and is shooting at (.401) percent this season. He’s also a quality player on the defensive end, averaging (1.0) steals per game for his career.

If the season ended today the Hawks would be in the play-in tournament against the Miami Heat. Georgia Sports Betting sites have the Hawk at (+15000) to win the Finals this season.

🚨 Bogdan Bogdanovic and the Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a 4-year, $68 million contract extension, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/Aw7kfX0okD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

The thirty-year-old was originally drafted by the Phoenix Suns with the 27th pick in the 2014 NBA draft. Bogdanovic spent the first five seasons of his career playing for a pro-league team in Turkey. He won two Turkish league titles in those five seasons and also won the 2017 EuroLeague championship.

At the start of the 2017-18 season, he came to the US and became a member of the Sacramento Kings where he spent his rookie season as an NBA pro. He was selected to the 2017-18 All-Rookie team and played 78 of 82 games for Sacramento that season.

Bogdanovic declines the $18M player option on his 2023-2024 contract and his new deal kicks in next season, sources tell ESPN. Bogdanovic, 30, is averaging 14 points on 40 percent three-point shooting for the Hawks this season. https://t.co/wodWFNNswB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

Bogdanovic has been with the Hawks since 2020-21 and is now locked up for a four-year, $68 million contract extension with the Hawks. He’s averaging (14.1) points, (3.2) rebounds, and (2.9) assists per game. His (.401) three-point percentage is the second-highest of his career. Both seasons where he’s shot over 40 percent from deep have been with Atlanta.