With a .500 record at eighth in the East, the Atlanta Hawks are trying to stay within the top 10 to at least be in playoff contention. The wins have been inconsistent for Atlanta this season and the team is 5-5 in their last 10. Trade rumors were swirling around the Hawks ahead of the trade deadline, but they kept all their star player. That may not be the case next season. Bogdan Bogdanovic is expected to become a free-agent this summer and could sign with a new team.

Bogdanovic missed the first 22 games of the season for the Hawks this year and has made five starts in 37 total games played. His three-point shooting average is the second-best of his career right now and the Hawks value his efficient outside shooting off the bench.

At the moment, Georgia Sports Betting sites have the Hawks at (+15000) to win the Finals this season.

“Now it’s on us” Bogdan Bogdanović on moving forward following Nate McMillan’s dismissal. #Hawks host the Cavaliers in their 1st game back from the All-Star Break on Friday. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/fUR8TR8Szr — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) February 23, 2023

Will the Hawks be able to retain Bogdan Bogdanovic after he hits free-agency this summer?

In 37 games played for the Hawks this season Bogdanovic is averaging (14.7) points, (3.4) rebounds, and (3.0) assists per game. The last three seasons for the Hawks he’s played 29 minutes per game and is averaging a (.399) three-point percentage as well.

His elite outside shooting is not just valued by Atlanta, but by multiple teams around the league as well. The Hawks were taking calls near the trade deadline surrounding Bogdanovic, but the team wanted to keep him for the remainder of this season.

According to league sources, there is a chance that Bogdanovic could leave for free-agency in the summer.

“To do so, he’ll have to decline his $18 million player option. This is a guy that’s one of the more notable shooters on the team. He’s had some injuries he’s had to deal with and has come up in trade rumors as well.” – Michael Scotto

This was supposed to be a strong season for the Hawks as they acquired Dejounte Murray in the offseason. However, a slow start from Trae Young and multiple other factors played into the teams .500 record at the moment. Head coach Nate McMillan was fired mid-season and the Hawks acted quickly to sign Quin Snyder as the new head coach.