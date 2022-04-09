Best NBA Bets | Expert Picks and Odds on the NBA Games Today, April 9

Today, the NBA has four games scheduled; free best NBA bets are posted here. The 2021-22 NBA regular season ends tomorrow. Our experts at Basketball Insiders have the 76ers, Grizzlies, Spurs and Clippers as the projected winners on Saturday. Free best NBA bets, expert picks and BetOnline odds are available below.

Pacers vs 76ers — 76ers -14 (-110)

For Saturday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Pacers (25-55) are facing off versus the 76ers (49-31) at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is a heavy 14-point favorite at home. The tip-off time for this game is 1 p.m. ET. The Pacers are 2-1 against the Sixers in the last three head-to-head matchups. On Tuesday, Philadelphia defeated them 131-122 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana is now on a eight-game skid.

Plus, the Heat may locked up the top seed in the Eastern Conference. But, the 76ers trail the third-seeded Celtics by half a game. And Philadelphia has won six of its past 10 contests. The Pacers are 7-2 ATS in their previous nine meetings versus the Sixers. Ergo, pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 235.5. Other free best NBA bets are on the main page.

Pelicans vs Grizzlies — Grizzlies -6 (-110)

Leading into this Western Conference mismatch, the Pelicans (36-44) are aiming to upset the Grizzlies (55-25) at FedExForum. The start time for this game is 6 p.m. ET. The Pelicans are 7-3 in their last 10 games played. However, the Grizzlies are six-point favorites. While Memphis is favored to win, the team has dropped its past two contests.

According to sources, Grizzlies’ guard Ja Morant might play today. He is listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Head coach Taylor Jenkins wants Morant to play at least one more game before the postseason. Before placing any bets, keep in mind that Memphis will not have Culver, Terry or Tillie tonight.

New Orleans is 10-5 in its previous 15 meetings versus Memphis. Also, the Grizzlies are 5-0 ATS at home in their last five contests. Since this game is meaningless for Memphis win or lose, New Orleans has a chance. So, pick the Grizzlies to win, the Pelicans will cover the spread and the total will go over 229.5. Other free best NBA bets are on the main page.

Warriors vs Spurs — Spurs +5.5 (-110)

Next, the Warriors (51-29) are playing the Spurs (34-46) tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET. This game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. San Antonio is 2-1 in its previous three matchups against Golden State. Considering the Warriors will be without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, it might be in one’s best interest to take the underdogs tonight.

Though, San Antonio will have to find a way to win without Jacob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. It’s a tough call. Golden State is 4-6 in its past 10 contests. During the same stretch, San Antonio is 7-3. And, the Warriors are 3-8 in their last 11 road games.

The Spurs are 8-1 ATS in their past nine contests. With players resting, since the Warriors have a tendency to lose games towards the end of the regular season, the Spurs are the best NBA bet. Go with what you feel. Taking everything into account, pick the Spurs to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 223.5.

Kings vs Clippers — Clippers -11.5 (-110)

Lastly, the Kings (29-51) are taking on the Clippers (40-40) at Crypto.com Arena. The tip-off time for this final game on Saturday is 9:30 p.m. ET. The Clippers are 11.5-point favorites over the Kings. Los Angeles cannot improve its spot in the standings, and New Orleans is trailing by four games. So, the Clippers will probably take it easy on the Kings.

Next Tuesday, the Timberwolves are hosting the Clippers at Target Center. This matchup is part of the play-in tournament. Anyway, the Kings will not have De’Aaron Fox or Alex Len tonight. Not to mention, the Clippers are on a three-game winning streak. In short, pick the Clippers to win, the Kings will cover the spread and the total will go over 224. Other free best NBA bets articles are on the main page.

