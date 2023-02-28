The 2023 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament will be held from March 8 through March 12, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The top-6 teams will receive a first-round bye. The Big 12 Championship is March 11 at 5 p.m. ET.

Top teams include the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, No. 7 Baylor Bears, No. 9 Texas Longhorns, No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats, and No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs. Keep reading to view the 2023 Big 12 Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.

2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament Schedule

Big 12 Conference Tournament Round Big 12 Conference Tournament Schedule First Round Wednesday,

March 8 Quarterfinals Thursday,

March 9 Semifinals Friday,

March 10 Big 12 Championship Game Saturday, March 11

How to watch or stream the 2023 Big 12 Tournament?

The 2023 Big 12 Tournament will air live on ESPN and ESPN2. The best live streaming services for the ESPN channels include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. DirecTV Stream has ESPN listed, but the service’s packages are pricey. Their cheapest runs $75 per month; the standard is $100 per month. This streaming service also has a 5-day free trial.

Next, the cheapest option is Sling TV. This service only offers a 3-day free trial, but the Sling TV Orange package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Unfortunately, this plan is for 1-device streaming. So, you won’t be able to stream the games live via multiple televisions in the same household.

Of course, YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. This streaming service is the better option for March Madness. Sling TV provides just 50 hours of DVR storage. With YouTube TV, you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial fuboTV $86 per month 7 Days Hulu + Live TV $70 per month 7 Days Sling TV $40 per month 3 Days YouTube TV $65 per month 14 Days

It should also be mentioned that network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to based on your residence.

If you are paying for a VPN, this is not a problem. And if you plan on recording several Big 12 Tournament matchups, YouTube TV is better than Sling TV. For those wondering, users can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR with fuboTV. It’s not a bad deal.

Equally important, fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Mac, Windows, etc. The same applies for YouTube TV.

