Main Page
Big 12 Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
The 2023 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament will be held from March 8 through March 12, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The top-6 teams will receive a first-round bye. The Big 12 Championship is March 11 at 5 p.m. ET.
Top teams include the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, No. 7 Baylor Bears, No. 9 Texas Longhorns, No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats, and No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs. Keep reading to view the 2023 Big 12 Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.
The Best Betting Sites for the Big 12 Tournament in 2023
- BetOnline Free College Basketball Bets – $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for the Big 12 Conference Tournament
- XBet Sports Betting Bonuses – $500 in Free Bets for the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament
- MyBookie College Basketball Betting Bonus – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on the Big 12 Conference Tournament
- BetUS NCAAB Free Bet Offers – $3,125 in Free Bets for College Basketball Games
- Bovada NCAAB Betting Offers – $750 Sportsbook Bonus for Big 12 Conference Tournament Betting
2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament Schedule
|Big 12 Conference Tournament Round
|Big 12 Conference Tournament Schedule
|First Round
|Wednesday,
March 8
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday,
March 9
|Semifinals
|Friday,
March 10
|Big 12 Championship Game
|Saturday, March 11
College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament Odds
|Big 12 Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Kansas
|-250
|Texas
|+300
|Baylor
|+400
|Iowa State
|+850
|TCU
|+1000
|Kansas State
|+1350
|Oklahoma State
|+2000
|West Virginia
|+2000
|Texas Tech
|+4000
|Oklahoma
|+9000
The Best NCAAB Bets for March Madness 2023
Before we compare ways to watch the 2023 Big 12 Conference Tournament, skim through a few of our best free bets and sports betting bonuses available this year for March Madness games.
The Best College Basketball Betting Sites for March Madness
- All
100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus
100% Up To $3,000 Casino Welcome Bonus
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750
Get a Welcome Bonus of up to $750
How to watch or stream the 2023 Big 12 Tournament?
The 2023 Big 12 Tournament will air live on ESPN and ESPN2. The best live streaming services for the ESPN channels include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. DirecTV Stream has ESPN listed, but the service’s packages are pricey. Their cheapest runs $75 per month; the standard is $100 per month. This streaming service also has a 5-day free trial.
Next, the cheapest option is Sling TV. This service only offers a 3-day free trial, but the Sling TV Orange package includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Unfortunately, this plan is for 1-device streaming. So, you won’t be able to stream the games live via multiple televisions in the same household.
Of course, YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. This streaming service is the better option for March Madness. Sling TV provides just 50 hours of DVR storage. With YouTube TV, you’ll have unlimited Cloud DVR storage.
|Live Streaming Service
|Cost
|Free Trial
|fuboTV
|$86 per month
|7 Days
|Hulu + Live TV
|$70 per month
|7 Days
|Sling TV
|$40 per month
|3 Days
|YouTube TV
|$65 per month
|14 Days
It should also be mentioned that network availability depends on your zip code. Go to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to based on your residence.
If you are paying for a VPN, this is not a problem. And if you plan on recording several Big 12 Tournament matchups, YouTube TV is better than Sling TV. For those wondering, users can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR with fuboTV. It’s not a bad deal.
Equally important, fuboTV is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Mac, Windows, etc. The same applies for YouTube TV.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites [2023] – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites [2023] – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out tonight vs the Hawks, it’s his second game in a row out with knee soreness
- Big 12 Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
- Five-Star Recruit Isaiah Elohim Weighs Options, UCLA Emerges as Potential Destination
- Big Ten Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
- G-League’s star Scoot Henderson says he can’t wait for the next NBA draft in June
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Louisville Cardinals Poised to Land Top Small Forward Trentyn Flowers
-
Legal 6 days ago
Washington State Gambling Commission make arrest after $300,000 found missing from VGW Post 3207
-
College Basketball 7 days ago
2024’s Number One Ranked Point Guard Boogie Fland Expected to Commit to North Carolina Tar Heels
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Devin Booker proclaims the Suns went from “laughing stock of the NBA” to title contenders this season