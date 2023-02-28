The 2023 Big East men’s basketball tournament will be held from March 8 through March 11, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the 41st consecutive year. Top contenders include No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles, No. 19 Xavier Musketeers, No. 20 Providence Friars, and No. 14 UConn Huskies.

Additionally, the top five teams will receive byes to the quarterfinals. Continue reading below to view the 2023 Big East tournament schedule, betting odds, and how to watch the games. BetOnline odds and betting sites are featured here.

Big East Conference Tournament 2023 Schedule

First Round Wednesday,

March 8 Quarterfinals Thursday,

March 9 Semifinals Friday,

March 10 Big East Championship Game Saturday, March 11

How to watch or stream the Big East Tournament 2023?

The 2023 Big East Tournament will air live on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and Fox. The best live streaming services for FS1 and Fox include fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you have a cable subscription, you can also watch FS1 on the Fox Sports GO app or via the Fox website.

Of course, the cheapest option available is Sling TV. However, YouTube TV offers the most generous free trial for first-time users. For March Madness, YouTube TV is the way to go. The streaming service includes ABC, CBS, Fox, FS1, NBC, and TNT as well.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial fuboTV $86 per month 7 Days Hulu + Live TV $70 per month 7 Days Sling TV $40 per month 3 Days YouTube TV $65 per month 14 Days

If you’re wanting to watch NBA and NCAA men’s basketball games, this is arguably the best choice, especially for the 2023 Big East Tournament. So, what are the cons? Well, YouTube TV doesn’t have MLB Network, the Tennis channel, or even the HISTORY channel.

Plus, the ads are annoying. But at least the service has NBA TV and NBA League Pass. Those are added bonuses. A more expensive sports package is required for access. YouTube TV also provides unlimited storage space. So, if you have taxes to file and other errands to take care of during March Madness, recording the games is a great option.