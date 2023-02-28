Main Page
Big Ten Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream
The 2023 Big Ten men’s basketball tournament will be held from March 8 through March 12, 2023, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The top-10 teams will receive a first-round bye, and the top-4 contenders will receive a double bye. The Big Ten Championship is March 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Top teams include No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers, No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers, No. 21 Maryland Terrapins, Northwestern Wildcats, and Michigan Wolverines. Continue scrolling to view the 2023 Big Ten Tournament schedule, BetOnline odds, and how to watch the games.
2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament Schedule
|Big Ten Conference Tournament Round
|Big Ten Conference Tournament Schedule
|First Round
|Wednesday,
March 8
|Second Round
|Thursday,
March 9
|Quarterfinals
|Friday,
March 10
|Semifinals
|Saturday, March 11
|Big Ten Championship Game
|Sunday, March 12
College Basketball Tournament Odds — 2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament Odds
|Big Ten Teams
|Odds
|Play
|Purdue
|-225
|Indiana
|+400
|Rutgers
|+700
|Maryland
|+800
|Illinois
|+1000
|Iowa
|+1000
|Northwestern
|+1400
|Michigan State
|+1700
|Michigan
|+3000
|Penn State
|+5000
|Ohio State
|+6000
The Best NCAAB Bets for March Madness 2023
Before we compare ways to watch the 2023 Big Ten Conference Tournament, read through a couple of our best free bets and sports betting bonuses available this year for March Madness games.
How to watch or stream the Big Ten Tournament 2023?
The 2023 Big Ten Tournament will air live on Big Ten Network, CBS, and Paramount+. The best live streaming services for BTN and CBS are fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. DirecTV Stream carries BTN in a listed package for $75 per month. This streaming service has a 5-day free trial.
Additionally, the cheapest option is Sling TV. While Sling TV only offers a 3-day free trial, the Blue Plan and Sports Extra Add-on saves consumers money. Half off your first month is reasonable in today’s economy. The plan suits 3-device streaming as well.
YouTube TV offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. However, Sling TV is cheaper if you’re just planning on watching this particular tournament. Keep in mind, YouTube TV is the better option for March Madness.
|Live Streaming Service
|Cost
|Free Trial
|fuboTV
|$86 per month
|7 Days
|Hulu + Live TV
|$70 per month
|7 Days
|Sling TV
|$40 per month
|3 Days
|YouTube TV
|$65 per month
|14 Days
Having said all of this, it should go without saying that network availability depends on your zip code. Head over to the fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV websites to verify which channels you’ll have access to based on your residence. If you have a VPN, this does not apply.
Sling TV offers 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage. A 200-hour upgrade is available for an additional $5 per month. Though, YouTube TV provides unlimited storage space. Not to mention, the 14-day free trial is fantastic.
If you plan on recording multiple Big Ten Tournament matchups, YouTube TV is superior. Users can record up to 1,000 hours on the Cloud DVR with fuboTV, and the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Mac, Windows, etc.
