On Thursday, BIG3 and Monster Energy announced the return of the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game, and notable participants include former NFL star Vernon Davis, NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, multi-platinum Warner Bros recording artist NLE Choppa, platinum Atlantic recording artist Rico Nasty, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby.

Other participants include rapper and producer Big Daddy Cane (Captain of Team Webull), rapper and producer Doug E. Fresh (Captain of Team PrizePicks), “Million Dollaz Worth of Game“ podcast host Wallo & Gillie, multi-platinum Atlantic recording artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and ex-NFL running back and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings.

Congrats to Earl Clark for winning the Week 7: Player Of The Week presented by @Microsoft 🔥Who will it be for week 8? Tune in on @CBS August 13th @ 12 PM ET pic.twitter.com/uVdD2k0QK8 — BIG3 (@thebig3) August 10, 2023



“We are excited to partner again with Monster Energy on BIG3’s celebrity basketball game, which was a big highlight last season,” said BIG3 founder Ice Cube. “In 2022, Monster Energy pooled together some of the most talented celebrities to partake in this high-energy game, and this year is no different. We are enthusiastic about this collaboration as it brings funds and attention to significant causes as well as joy on the court.”

In the 2022 Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game, former NFL tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski helped Team WeBull win 45-44 over Nelly’s TeamPrice at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The inaugural matchup was a success, considering over 9,000 fans attended the event.

Recording artist Gillie Da Kid recorded 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field in last year’s inaugural game. Not to mention, Gronkowski and Gillie Da Kid were joined by entrepreneur Wallo, recording artist Ozuna, Harlem Globetrotter Crissa Jackson, and TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Furthermore, the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game will continue to use the 3-on-3 league’s 4-point shot and half-court rules. The purpose of his event is to raise money and awareness for charities and programs to help underprivileged youth, e.g., Ice Cube’s own Young 3 movement.

Young 3 was first launched to help underprivileged youth. BIG3 and partner Boys & Girls Clubs of America hosts 3-on-3 tournaments for kids. Additionally, Monster Energy has pledged to donate at least $25,000 to the BIG3 Celebrity Game’s charitable beneficiaries.

BIG3 All-Stars 👀 🔜 — BIG3 (@thebig3) August 10, 2023

“Cube and his crew have really put together a great format,” added Monster Energy CMO Dan McHugh. “Mixing celebrities with artists and athletes makes for a fantastic event to watch.”

Other 2023 BIG3 Celebrity Game participants and special guests will be announced later this week. BIG3 All-Stars will also be revealed soon. The 2023 BIG3 Championship and All-Star Game will be held on August 26 at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The Celebrity Game will tip off at 12 pm ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on August 19.

Equally important, BIG3 currently streams all its games on its tv.big3.com website. This includes both national and international games not televised on CBS in the United States.

